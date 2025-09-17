Dodgers vs Phillies Prediction: Expert Picks & Pitching Duel - September 18

The Philadelphia Phillies head to Dodger Stadium on Wednesday night as heavy moneyline favourites despite being the visiting team, with sportsbooks backing their superior 90-61 record against Los Angeles's 84-66 mark.

This National League clash features a compelling pitching matchup between Jesus Luzardo and Blake Snell, with Philadelphia's slightly better offensive output (4.9 runs per game) facing off against the Dodgers' more potent home-field advantage.

Both teams boast solid defensive units and quality bullpens, making this a tight contest where small margins could decide the outcome in what shapes up as a classic late-season battle.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Philadelphia Phillies prediction: who will win? For tonight's Los Angeles Dodgers vs Philadelphia Phillies matchup, our predictive model gives the Phillies a 58% chance of defeating the Dodgers. Pre-game probabilities Los Angeles Dodgers -142 Moneyline Win % 42 % 58 % Philadelphia Phillies +125 Los Angeles Dodgers: 42% win probability Inconsistent recent play with LLWWL form over last five games

Poor run differential management allowing 656 runs while scoring 773

Lower winning percentage at .556 despite strong offensive numbers Philadelphia Phillies: 58% win probability Superior overall record with 91-61 compared to LA's 84-67 (.599 vs .556 winning percentage)

Strong offensive production averaging 4.89 runs per game (743 runs in 152 games)

Recent momentum with WWLWW form showing consistent winning baseball

Dodgers vs. Phillies Odds

These are the best MLB odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Philadelphia Phillies preview

The Phillies roll into Dodger Stadium riding their superior 90-61 record against an 84-66 Los Angeles squad, but the oddsmakers are backing the home team as significant favorites despite Philadelphia's better season.

Jesus Luzardo takes the mound for Philadelphia with a career 4.23 ERA and tendency to surrender hits, facing off against Blake Snell, whose 3.18 career ERA and elite strikeout ability make him a formidable opponent in the late-season push.

Philadelphia's offense has been steady but not spectacular, averaging 4.9 runs per game with 194 home runs, while the Dodgers counter with the league's second-best scoring attack at 5.11 runs per contest.

The pitching matchup heavily favors Los Angeles, as Snell's 7.0 hits per nine innings allowed stands in stark contrast to Luzardo's more generous 8.2 hits per nine, potentially giving the Dodgers' potent lineup multiple opportunities.

Both bullpens have struggled with save conversion this season, Philadelphia at 63.8% and Los Angeles at 61.9%, meaning late-inning drama could very well decide this West Coast showdown.

With the Phillies holding a six-game advantage in the standings but playing as road underdogs, this September clash carries significant implications as both teams position themselves for October.

Key stats 1 Philadelphia leads the NL East at 91-61 (.599) while the Dodgers sit first in the NL West at 84-67 (.556) 2 The Phillies have outscored opponents 743-614 this season compared to the Dodgers' 773-656 mark 3 Philadelphia enters on a strong WWLWW recent form while Los Angeles shows inconsistency with LLWWL 4 The Dodgers average 5.12 runs per game offensively, slightly edging the Phillies' 4.89 runs per contest

