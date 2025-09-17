Rays vs Blue Jays Prediction: Expert Picks & Odds Analysis For September 17

The Toronto Blue Jays (-130) look to continue their playoff push when they visit the Tampa Bay Rays (+110) at George M. Steinbrenner Field on Wednesday, with Kevin Gausman taking the mound against Ian Seymour in what could be a pivotal matchup.

Toronto enters with an impressive 88-62 record and sits fourth in the league with 5.0 runs per game, while Tampa Bay (73-77) boasts the 10th-ranked pitching staff in earned runs allowed at 3.88.

The Blue Jays hold a slight edge in our simulations at 52% win probability, but the Rays' home field advantage and solid defensive efficiency (70.8%, 5th in majors) make this a tighter contest than the odds suggest.

Struggling offense managing just 4.46 runs per game (673 runs in 151 games)

Elite offense averaging 5.01 runs per game (757 runs in 151 games)

Perfect recent form on 5-game winning streak (WWWWW)

At Sporting Post, our custom prediction model blends insights from leading MLB analysts to give you a clear edge. Instead of sorting through endless opinions, we streamline expert picks, advanced team metrics, and market trends into one place. Our AI tracks top sources and assigns a confidence score to each prediction. These are averaged into a win probability that reflects the expert consensus. It gives you a data-backed view of what the sharpest minds in MLB expect.

Rays vs. Blue Jays Odds

These are the best MLB odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays preview

The Blue Jays arrive in Tampa riding momentum with an 88-62 record that has them firmly in playoff contention, while the Rays sit at 73-77 and playing out the string at their spring training home.

Kevin Gausman takes the ball for Toronto with his veteran presence and career 3.80 ERA, facing off against Tampa Bay's Ian Seymour, who has shown promise in limited action with a 3.20 ERA through 42 innings.

Toronto's offense has been clicking all season, ranking fourth in MLB with 5.0 runs per game and 178 home runs, giving them a clear advantage over Tampa Bay's 14th-ranked attack that manages just 4.45 runs per contest.

The pitching matchup favors the visitors as well, with Toronto's staff holding a respectable 4.12 ERA compared to Tampa Bay's 3.88 mark, though the Rays have been more stingy with baserunners.

Tampa Bay's bullpen has been a major weakness with just a 55.7% save percentage and 27 blown saves, potentially creating late-game opportunities for a Blue Jays team still fighting for postseason positioning.

With playoff implications on the line for Toronto and Tampa Bay in evaluation mode, expect the Blue Jays to bring the urgency needed to handle a Rays team that has shown flashes but lacks the consistency of a contender.

