Orioles vs Yankees Prediction: Expert Picks & Betting Odds For September 18

The New York Yankees visit Baltimore Thursday night at Oriole Park at Camden Yards with playoff positioning on the line, as the 84-67 Yankees look to maintain their postseason momentum against an Orioles squad fighting to salvage something from a disappointing 71-80 campaign.

Max Fried takes the mound for New York against Baltimore's Cade Povich in a pitching matchup that heavily favours the visitors, with the Yankees boasting a significantly stronger offensive attack that ranks first in MLB at 5.2 runs per game.

While the oddsmakers have installed New York as -145 favourites, the Orioles have shown they can compete at Camden Yards and will look to play spoiler in what could be a crucial late-season test for the Yankees.

Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Yankees prediction: who will win? For tonight's Baltimore Orioles vs New York Yankees matchup, our predictive model gives the Orioles a 57.5% chance of defeating the Yankees. Pre-game probabilities Baltimore Orioles +168 Moneyline Win % 57.5 % 42.5 % New York Yankees -185 Baltimore Orioles: 57.5% win probability Home field advantage with strong recent momentum (WWWLL recent form shows resilience)

Better offensive production per game averaging 4.28 runs compared to Yankees' sluggish offense

Superior bullpen depth shown by allowing fewer runs per game at 4.86 vs Yankees' 4.38 New York Yankees: 42.5% win probability Road struggles evident in inconsistent recent form (WWLLW shows vulnerability away from home)

Defensive lapses allowing 4.38 runs per game despite strong roster on paper

Late season fade with just 85 wins in 152 games falling short of championship expectations

Orioles vs. Yankees Odds

These are the best MLB odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Yankees preview

The Yankees roll into Baltimore needing every win they can get as the regular season winds down, but they'll face a surprisingly stubborn Orioles squad that's been anything but accommodating to visiting contenders at Camden Yards.

Max Fried takes the mound for New York with his stellar 3.07 ERA and proven track record, while Baltimore counters with the struggling Cade Povich, whose 5.14 ERA and career 6-16 record suggest the Orioles might need their bats to carry them tonight.

New York's offense has been clicking at the top of the league with 5.2 runs per game and 255 home runs, but Baltimore's pitching staff has been generous this season, surrendering nearly five runs per nine innings and ranking among the worst in baseball for hits allowed.

The Orioles have been scrappy at home despite their disappointing 71-80 record, and with nothing left to lose, they could play the spoiler role perfectly against a Yankees team that can't afford any late-season slip-ups.

Baltimore's bullpen has been surprisingly solid with 101 holds and a respectable save percentage, which could keep this game closer than the odds suggest if they can get an early lead.

This feels like a classic trap game where the better team on paper faces a desperate opponent with home field advantage and nothing to lose down the stretch.

Key stats 1 Yankees sit 2nd in AL East at 85-67 (.559), 4 games behind division-leading Blue Jays 2 Orioles struggling in 5th place at 72-80 (.474), 13 games behind Yankees in AL East standings 3 Yankees averaging 5.2 runs per game (794 runs scored) compared to Orioles' 4.3 runs per game (650 runs) 4 Baltimore's pitching has been poor, allowing 738 runs (4.9 per game) while Yankees have given up 666 runs (4.4 per game)

