Orioles vs Yankees Prediction: Best Bets & Stats Breakdown - September 19

The Baltimore Orioles host the New York Yankees on Friday night at Camden Yards in what shapes up as a tightly contested AL East matchup, with betting models giving Baltimore a slight 51-49 edge despite their disappointing 72-80 record.

The Yankees enter as narrow -130 favorites on the moneyline, but their recent struggles combined with Baltimore's home field advantage make this one of the more intriguing spots on the slate.

With Will Warren taking the mound for New York against Trevor Rogers for Baltimore, both teams will look to gain momentum in the final stretch of what has been a tale of two seasons.

Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Yankees prediction: who will win? For tonight's Baltimore Orioles vs New York Yankees matchup, our predictive model gives the Yankees a 63% chance of defeating the Orioles. Pre-game probabilities Baltimore Orioles +105 Moneyline Win % 37 % 63 % New York Yankees -116 Baltimore Orioles: 37% win probability Struggling pitching staff allowing 745 runs, 100+ more than Yankees' 666

Poor divisional standing sitting last in AL East at 72-81

Inconsistent recent form with LWWWL showing inability to string together wins New York Yankees: 63% win probability Superior offensive production with 801 runs scored vs Baltimore's 650

Better overall record at 86-67 (.562) compared to Orioles' 72-81 (.471)

Recent momentum with WWWLL form showing competitive play in final stretch

Orioles vs. Yankees Odds

Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Yankees preview

The Yankees head to Camden Yards riding high at 85-67 but facing a dangerous Baltimore squad that's been playing spoiler all season long.

New York's offense leads the majors with 5.2 runs per game, powered by 258 home runs and a deep lineup that's walked nearly 600 times this year.

Will Warren takes the ball for the Bronx Bombers with a shaky 5.22 ERA over his career, while the Orioles counter with Trevor Rogers, who brings a much steadier 3.79 career mark to the mound.

Baltimore sits at 72-80 but has been anything but easy at home, and their pitching staff has actually struck out more batters than New York despite the records.

The Yankees bullpen has been busy with 502 relief appearances but sports a concerning 21 blown saves in 62 opportunities this season.

With both teams' seasons winding down, this divisional matchup could provide plenty of fireworks as New York looks to stay sharp heading into October.

Key stats 1 The Yankees sit 2nd in the AL with an 86-67 record (.562), 14 games ahead of Baltimore in the AL East standings 2 New York has scored 801 runs this season compared to Baltimore's 650, a significant 151-run offensive advantage 3 The Orioles have allowed 745 runs against compared to the Yankees' 666, showing a 79-run difference in defensive performance 4 Baltimore enters with poor recent form at 1-4 in their last five games (LWWWL), while New York is 3-2 (WWWLL) but lost their last two

