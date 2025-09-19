MLB Best Bets Today: Top Picks & Player Props for Friday's 15-Game Slate

Friday's 15-game MLB slate delivers prime betting value with every team in action, highlighted by key pitching matchups featuring Max Scherzer, Garrett Crochet, and Shota Imanaga.

Our expert analysis targets three standout player props, including Scherzer's bounce-back spot against Kansas City at +140 odds, plus YRFI opportunities across multiple games where offense should strike early.

We've identified the strongest angles based on recent form, historical matchups, and line value to maximize your Friday night action.

MLB best bets Game Time Pick @ 7:35 PM Garrett Crochet Under 1.5 earned runs ( +105 ) @ 7:40 PM Max Scherzer Over 0.5 wins ( +140 ) @ 7:40 PM Padres vs White Sox YRFI ( -110 ) @ 8:10 PM Guardians vs Twins YRFI ( -115 ) Rays vs. Red Sox betting tips @ Garrett Crochet Under 1.5 earned runs Crochet has been dominant this season with a 16-5 record and 2.63 ERA in 30 starts, establishing himself as Boston's ace. He's even better on the road with a 2.29 ERA and 11-2 record, which bodes well for tonight's matchup in Tampa Bay. The southpaw already dominated the Rays this year, throwing a complete game shutout in July while allowing just three hits. He's hit the under in earned runs in three of his last six outings despite allowing three to the Yankees last time. Facing a divisional rival should bring out his best, and the low total gives solid value at plus odds. Garrett Crochet Under 1.5 earned runs Royals vs. Blue Jays betting tips @ Max Scherzer Over 0.5 wins Scherzer gets a favorable matchup against a Kansas City offense that ranks 28th in runs per game at just 3.8. The Blue Jays offense provides strong run support, ranking third in baseball with a 113 wRC+ and averaging five runs per game. Michael Lorenzen has been terrible lately with a 6.93 ERA over his last six starts and is winless since July 1. Scherzer already beat this Royals team earlier this year, throwing six innings and allowing just one run while striking out five. The pitching matchup heavily favors Toronto with Lorenzen ranking in the 16th percentile in xBA with his 4.91 ERA. Max Scherzer Over 0.5 wins White Sox vs. Padres betting tips @ Padres vs White Sox YRFI San Diego enters as baseball's longest running YRFI streak team with six straight games seeing first inning runs. Dylan Cease has allowed first inning runs in four of his last six appearances, with the Padres scoring six-plus runs in six of his last eight starts. Davis Martin has been even worse, cashing YRFI bets in four straight starts and seven of his last eight outings. The White Sox as a team have also delivered three consecutive YRFI results, showing both sides are vulnerable early. This matchup features two pitchers who consistently struggle in the opening frame, making the YRFI a strong play. Padres vs White Sox YRFI Twins vs. Guardians betting tips @ Guardians vs Twins YRFI Cleveland comes in with the longest NRFI streak at four games, but they face a Twins team that has cashed back-to-back YRFI tickets. Parker Messick makes just his sixth career start for the Guardians, and first inning runs have scored in four of his five previous appearances. Pablo Lopez has been generous early, with five of his last seven starts seeing first inning runs and surrendering four of them himself. The pitching matchup strongly suggests we'll see early scoring despite Cleveland's recent NRFI success. Minnesota's recent YRFI momentum combined with both pitchers' first inning struggles creates solid betting value. Guardians vs Twins YRFI

Betting on the MLB?