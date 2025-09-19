Cardinals vs Brewers Prediction: Expert Picks & Odds Analysis - September 19

The Milwaukee Brewers arrive at Busch Stadium on Friday as heavy moneyline favourites (-196) against the struggling Cardinals, who sit 19 games behind at 74-79 and desperately need wins to salvage their season.

The pitching matchup features veteran Sonny Gray taking the mound for St. Louis against Milwaukee's Jacob Misiorowski, with the Brewers' superior offensive numbers (5.1 runs per game vs 4.27) backing their status as road favourites.

Despite the lopsided odds, expert analysis suggests value on the Cardinals at +162, pointing to their home field advantage and Gray's experience against a Brewers lineup that could be primed for regression.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers prediction: who will win? For tonight's Cardinals vs Brewers matchup, our predictive model gives the Cardinals a 62% chance of defeating the Brewers. Pre-game probabilities St. Louis Cardinals +100 Moneyline Win % 62 % 38 % Milwaukee Brewers -118 St. Louis Cardinals: 62% win probability Home field advantage in crucial divisional matchup (playing at Busch Stadium)

Better recent offensive production with 653 runs scored vs Milwaukee's tight 785-595 run differential

Momentum from inconsistent but competitive play in tough NL Central (74-79 record keeps them fighting) Milwaukee Brewers: 38% win probability Road struggles evident in division-leading 94-59 record that relies heavily on home performance

Recent form shows vulnerability with WWWLW pattern indicating inconsistency

Pressure as NL Central leaders (94-59) facing desperate Cardinals team with nothing to lose

Cardinals vs. Brewers Odds

These are the best MLB odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers preview

The Cardinals find themselves in an uphill battle as they welcome Milwaukee to Busch Stadium, with the Brewers sitting 19 games ahead in the standings and carrying the second-best ERA in baseball at 3.61.

Milwaukee's offense has been clicking all season, averaging 5.1 runs per game behind 162 home runs and a solid .261 team batting average, while St. Louis has struggled to generate consistent offense at just 4.27 runs per contest.

Jacob Misiorowski takes the ball for the Brewers with a 5-2 record and 4.35 ERA, though he's struck out 81 batters in just 60 innings pitched, showcasing the kind of strikeout stuff that could trouble a Cardinals lineup that's fanned 1,240 times this year.

Veteran Sonny Gray counters for St. Louis with his 124-102 career record and 3.59 lifetime ERA, bringing the kind of experience that could keep the Cardinals competitive in what looks like a mismatch on paper.

The pitching matchup favors Milwaukee across the board, as their staff ranks second in MLB with that 3.61 ERA compared to St. Louis sitting 22nd at 4.29, giving the visiting Brewers a clear edge in what should be a crucial late-season contest.

With playoff positioning still on the line for Milwaukee and pride the primary motivator for St. Louis, Friday night's opener could set the tone for a weekend series that means vastly different things to each club.

Key stats 1 Milwaukee Brewers lead the NL Central with a 94-59 record (.614 win percentage), 20 games ahead of fourth-place St. Louis Cardinals (74-79, .484) 2 The Brewers boast the best run differential in the NL Central at +190 (785 runs scored, 595 allowed) compared to the Cardinals' -58 (653 scored, 711 allowed) 3 Milwaukee enters hot with recent form of WWWLW in their last five games, while St. Louis shows inconsistency at LWLWL 4 The Cardinals sit 20 games behind Milwaukee in the division standings, making this a mismatch between the division leader and a team fighting to avoid the basement

