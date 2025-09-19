Rays vs Red Sox Prediction: Best Bets & Odds Breakdown For September 19

The Boston Red Sox head to George M. Steinbrenner Field on Friday night as slight favourites against a Tampa Bay Rays side looking to play spoiler in the season's final stretch.

With Garrett Crochet taking the mound for Boston against Drew Rasmussen, this AL East clash features two teams heading in opposite directions as the Red Sox (83-69) push for postseason positioning while the Rays (74-78) aim to finish strong at home.

Boston's superior offensive output (4.9 runs per game vs Tampa Bay's 4.44) meets a Rays pitching staff that has been more consistent this season, setting up an intriguing matchup with playoff implications on the line.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox prediction: who will win? For tonight's Rays vs Red Sox matchup, our predictive model gives the Red Sox a 65% chance of defeating the Rays. Pre-game probabilities Tampa Bay Rays +118 Moneyline Win % 35 % 65 % Boston Red Sox -130 Tampa Bay Rays: 35% win probability Weaker offensive output with 66 fewer runs scored than Boston this season

Poor recent form showing three losses in last five games (WWLLL)

Lower division standing sitting 4th in AL East, 8 games behind Boston Boston Red Sox: 65% win probability Superior offensive production (745 runs scored vs Tampa Bay's 679)

Better overall record and winning percentage (.542 vs .490)

Stronger recent momentum with balanced LWLWL form vs Tampa Bay's declining WWLLL streak

Rays vs. Red Sox Odds

These are the best MLB odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox preview

The Red Sox head to George M. Steinbrenner Field on Friday night looking to keep their playoff hopes alive against a Rays team that's been playing spoiler down the stretch. Boston's offense has been productive, ranking 7th in the majors with 4.9 runs per game, while their pitching staff boasts an impressive 3.72 ERA that's kept them in contention.

Tampa Bay sits at 74-78 but they've been no pushover at home, and their bullpen has quietly been solid with a respectable 3.86 team ERA. The matchup features Garrett Crochet taking the mound for Boston with his stellar 2.98 ERA against Drew Rasmussen, who brings his own strong credentials with a 2.89 career mark.

Both starters have been stingy with hits this season, setting up what could be a pitcher's duel despite the 8-run total. The Rays may be out of playoff contention, but division games this late in the season always carry extra intensity, especially when one team is fighting for their postseason life.

Key stats 1 Boston Red Sox (83-70, .542) sit 3rd in AL East, 8 games ahead of Tampa Bay Rays (75-78, .490) who are 4th in the division 2 Red Sox average 4.87 runs per game (745 runs scored) compared to Rays' 4.44 runs per game (679 runs scored) 3 Tampa Bay allows just 4.10 runs per game (627 runs against) while Boston gives up 4.20 runs per game (643 runs against) 4 Red Sox enter on mixed form (L-W-L-W-L in last 5) while Rays have lost 3 of their last 5 games (W-W-L-L-L)

