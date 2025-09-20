Reds vs Cubs Prediction: Expert Picks & Betting Odds For September 20

The Chicago Cubs (88-64) head to Cincinnati this Saturday riding a strong season as playoff contenders, facing a .500 Reds team (76-76) that could play spoiler at Great American Ball Park.

With Javier Assad taking the mound for Chicago against Cincinnati's Zack Littell, the pitching matchup features two solid arms with contrasting styles - Assad's 3.47 ERA facing a Reds lineup that has struggled offensively, ranking 13th in runs per game.

Despite Chicago entering as -144 favorites, the home underdog Reds present value at +120, especially considering their respectable defensive efficiency ranks 5th in MLB while the Cubs' bullpen has blown 19 of 61 save chances this season.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Chicago Cubs prediction: who will win? For tonight's Cincinnati Reds vs Chicago Cubs matchup, our predictive model gives the Reds a 60.5% chance of defeating the Cubs. Pre-game probabilities Cincinnati Reds -115 Moneyline Win % 60.5 % 39.5 % Chicago Cubs +100 Cincinnati Reds: 60.5% win probability Strong recent momentum with four wins in last five games (WWWLW form)

Balanced offensive output averaging 4.5 runs per game (690 runs in 154 games)

Home field advantage as division rivals meet in Cincinnati Chicago Cubs: 39.5% win probability Inconsistent recent form showing just two wins in last five (LLWWW)

Higher run differential vulnerability allowing 4.0 runs per game (618 runs against)

Road struggles as visitors in divisional matchup against motivated home team

Reds vs. Cubs Odds

Cincinnati Reds vs. Chicago Cubs preview

The Cubs roll into Cincinnati sitting 12 games above .500 at 88-64, still chasing playoff positioning, while the Reds find themselves treading water at exactly .500 with a 76-76 record that speaks to their season-long inconsistency.

Chicago brings the superior offense to Great American Ball Park, averaging 4.9 runs per game compared to Cincinnati's 4.49, with the Cubs' 205 home runs and .428 slugging percentage providing considerably more pop than the Reds' 153 long balls.

On the mound, Javier Assad takes the ball for Chicago with a solid 3.47 ERA and 17-12 career record, facing off against Cincinnati's Zack Littell, who carries a 3.90 ERA and has been somewhat hittable at 9.0 hits per nine innings.

The pitching matchup favors Chicago slightly, as Assad's 1.342 WHIP edges Littell's 1.219 mark, though both starters have shown they can keep their teams in games throughout the season.

Cincinnati's bullpen woes could be the difference maker here, with their 61.4% save rate ranking 19th in baseball compared to Chicago's more reliable 68.9% conversion rate.

The Reds will need to capitalize on home field advantage and hope their offense can manufacture enough runs against a Cubs pitching staff that ranks 7th in baseball with a 3.82 team ERA.

Key stats 1 The Cubs sit 2nd in the NL Central at 88-66, 10 wins better than Cincinnati's 78-76 record 2 Chicago has scored 747 runs while allowing 618, a +129 run differential compared to Cincinnati's +30 (690-660) 3 The Reds have won 3 of their last 5 games (WWWLW) while the Cubs split their recent stretch 3-2 (LLWWW) 4 Cincinnati ranks 7th in the National League standings, sitting 10 games behind the Cubs in the divisional race

