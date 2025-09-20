Rockies vs Angels Prediction: Expert Picks & Betting Odds For September 21

The Los Angeles Angels (69-83) head to Coors Field looking to salvage something from their disappointing season when they face the Colorado Rockies (41-111) on Saturday night, with the Angels favored at -150 despite their own struggles.

Kyle Hendricks takes the mound for LA with a solid 3.80 ERA against German Marquez, who has battled consistency all year with a 4.65 ERA for the worst team in baseball.

While both clubs are playing out the string, the pitching matchup and Coors Field's notorious offensive environment make this an intriguing spot for bettors, especially with the total set at 9 runs.

Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Angels prediction: who will win? For today's Colorado Rockies vs Los Angeles Angels matchup, our predictive model gives the Angels a 63% chance of defeating the Rockies. Pre-game probabilities Colorado Rockies +110 Moneyline Win % 37 % 63 % Los Angeles Angels -124 Colorado Rockies: 37% win probability Worst record in baseball at 42-112 with a .273 winning percentage

League's worst run differential at -403, allowing 984 runs while scoring just 581

Poor recent form going 1-4 in their last five games heading into this matchup Los Angeles Angels: 63% win probability Better overall record at 69-85 vs Colorado's league-worst 42-112 (.273 win percentage)

Superior offensive production with 651 runs scored compared to Colorado's 581

Stronger run differential at -149 versus the Rockies' devastating -403

Rockies vs. Angels Odds

These are the best MLB odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Angels preview

Two struggling clubs meet at Coors Field Saturday night, with the Angels (69-83) looking to play spoiler against a Rockies team (41-111) that's endured one of the worst seasons in franchise history.

Kyle Hendricks takes the mound for Los Angeles with a respectable 3.80 ERA and solid 1.193 WHIP, facing German Marquez who's posted a 4.65 ERA while allowing over nine hits per nine innings this season.

The pitching matchup heavily favors the Angels, especially considering Colorado's staff ranks dead last in the majors with a 6.03 ERA and has surrendered 231 home runs.

While neither offense sets the world on fire, the Angels' 4.2 runs per game looks mighty compared to Colorado's league-worst 3.73 runs per contest.

The thin air at Coors Field could turn this into a slugfest, though both bullpens have struggled mightily with save percentages hovering around 52%.

With the Rockies having already secured their spot as one of baseball's biggest disappointments, the Angels have every reason to believe they can take advantage of Colorado's woeful pitching in the mile-high city.

Key stats 1 Colorado Rockies sit dead last in the NL West at 42-112 (.273), making them the worst team in baseball by 16 games 2 Los Angeles Angels rank 13th in the American League at 69-85 (.448), finishing 16 games back of the playoff picture 3 The Rockies have been outscored by 403 runs this season (581 scored, 984 allowed), the worst run differential in MLB 4 Angels have struggled on both sides, scoring just 651 runs while allowing 800, creating a negative-149 run differential

