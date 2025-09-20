Mets vs Nationals Prediction: Best Bets & Picks For September 20

The New York Mets will look to build on their strong 78-74 record when they host the struggling Washington Nationals (62-91) at Citi Field on Saturday afternoon.

Despite Washington's disappointing season, they enter as significant underdogs at +172, making this matchup intriguing from a betting perspective with the Mets heavily favoured at -210.

The pitching duel between rookie Nolan McLean, who boasts an impressive 1.21 ERA for New York, and Washington's Cade Cavalli, who has struggled with a 5.82 ERA, could be the decisive factor in this National League East clash.

New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals prediction: who will win? For tonight's New York Mets vs Washington Nationals matchup, our predictive model gives the Mets a 51.5% chance of defeating the Nationals. Pre-game probabilities New York Mets -267 Moneyline Win % 51.5 % 48.5 % Washington Nationals +225 New York Mets: 51.5% win probability Strong offensive production averaging 4.77 runs per game (734 runs in 154 games)

Solid home field advantage with proven ability to close out divisional opponents

Recent momentum with WWLWW form showing consistent clutch performances Washington Nationals: 48.5% win probability Worst run differential in NL East at -201 (653 runs scored, 854 allowed)

Dismal road record as part of 62-92 overall season sitting last in division

Currently struggling with LLLLL recent form showing five straight losses

Mets vs. Nationals Odds

These are the best MLB odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals preview

The Nationals (62-91) head to Citi Field as sizeable underdogs against a Mets club (78-74) still fighting for postseason positioning, making this a classic late-season mismatch where motivation levels could dictate the outcome.

Washington's pitching woes have been glaring all year - their 5.33 team ERA ranks 29th in MLB, and they've surrendered 842 runs while walking 533 batters, creating constant baserunner traffic for opposing hitters.

Cade Cavalli takes the ball for the Nationals with a concerning 5.82 ERA and 1.524 WHIP across his brief career, facing a Mets lineup that's been more patient at the plate with 529 walks drawn this season.

The Mets counter with Nolan McLean, who's been impressive in limited action with a 1.21 ERA and strong 0.995 WHIP, though his 37 career innings pitched means this remains largely uncharted territory.

New York's offense has been middle-of-the-pack with 4.71 runs per game, but they've shown more pop with 211 home runs compared to Washington's 143, which could be the difference against Cavalli's fly-ball tendencies.

The Nationals have struggled defensively as well, ranking 28th in defensive efficiency at 68.1%, potentially creating extra opportunities for a Mets team that needs every win they can get down the stretch.

Key stats 1 The Mets sit 2nd in the NL East at 80-74, 12 games ahead of last-place Washington 2 New York has scored 734 runs this season compared to Washington's 653, a significant 81-run advantage 3 The Nationals have allowed 854 runs, by far the worst in their division and 179 more than the Mets' 675 4 Washington enters on a five-game losing streak (LLLLL) while the Mets have won three of their last five (WWLWW)

