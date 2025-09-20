Rays vs Red Sox Prediction: Best Betting Odds & Expert Picks - September 20

The Boston Red Sox visit the Tampa Bay Rays at George M. Steinbrenner Field on Saturday in a late-season clash that could shape playoff positioning, with the Red Sox holding a nine-game advantage at 83-69 versus Tampa Bay's disappointing 74-78 record.

Boston enters as -145 favorites behind their strong 7th-ranked offense averaging 4.9 runs per game and solid 3.72 team ERA, while the Rays look to play spoiler despite their struggles, though their superior defensive efficiency (70.8%, 6th in MLB) keeps them competitive.

With Kyle Harrison taking the mound for Boston against Adrian Houser for Tampa Bay, the Red Sox aim to extend their winning ways against a Rays squad that has underperformed expectations but remains dangerous at home.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox prediction: who will win? For tonight's Tampa Bay Rays vs Boston Red Sox matchup, our predictive model gives the Red Sox a 63% chance of defeating the Rays. Pre-game probabilities Tampa Bay Rays -110 Moneyline Win % 37 % 63 % Boston Red Sox -104 Tampa Bay Rays: 37% win probability Struggling recent form with 2-3 record in last 5 games

Lower offensive output ranking 10th in AL with 686 runs

Weaker divisional position sitting 4th in AL East vs Red Sox's 3rd place Boston Red Sox: 63% win probability Superior offensive production (756 runs scored vs Rays' 686)

Better overall record and winning percentage (.545 vs .487)

More balanced run differential (+106 vs Rays' +48)

At Sporting Post, our custom prediction model blends insights from leading MLB analysts to give you a clear edge. Instead of sorting through endless opinions, we streamline expert picks, advanced team metrics, and market trends into one place. Our AI tracks top sources and assigns a confidence score to each prediction. These are averaged into a win probability that reflects the expert consensus. It gives you a data-backed view of what the sharpest minds in MLB expect.

Rays vs. Red Sox Odds

These are the best MLB odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox preview

The Red Sox head to Tampa Bay sitting comfortably in playoff position at 83-69, while the Rays at 74-78 are essentially playing out the string in what's been a disappointing season.

Boston's offense has been solid all year, ranking 7th in runs per game at 4.9, powered by 178 home runs and a respectable .254 team batting average that's gotten the job done when it matters.

Kyle Harrison takes the mound for the visitors with a 9-9 record and 4.42 ERA, facing off against Tampa Bay's Adrian Houser, who brings a career 40-43 mark and 4.04 ERA to Saturday's contest.

The Rays' strength has been their pitching staff, which ranks 6th in MLB for fewest hits allowed and boasts an impressive 8.90 strikeout-to-walk ratio that's kept them competitive despite offensive struggles.

Tampa Bay's been particularly stingy at home this season, though their bullpen has blown 27 saves compared to Boston's 27 missed opportunities out of 69 chances.

With the Red Sox needing every win to secure their playoff seeding and the Rays playing spoiler, this AL East matchup carries more weight than the standings might suggest.

Key stats 1 Boston sits 5th in AL East at 84-70 (.545 winning percentage), nine games behind division-leading Toronto 2 Tampa Bay languishes in 4th place in AL East at 75-79 (.487), nine games worse than Boston 3 Red Sox offense ranks 2nd in AL with 756 runs scored, while Rays have managed just 686 runs 4 Both teams struggling lately - Boston going 3-2 in last five games while Tampa Bay sits at 2-3

Betting on the MLB?