Rockies vs Angels Prediction: Expert Odds & Picks For September 21

The Colorado Rockies (41-112) host the Los Angeles Angels (69-84) at Coors Field on Sunday in what could be a high-scoring affair between two teams playing out disappointing seasons.

With Kyle Hendricks taking the mound for LA against Colorado's German Marquez, the Angels enter as slight -122 favorites despite both clubs ranking among baseball's worst in pitching this year.

The Rockies' league-worst 6.04 team ERA meets an Angels squad that averages just 4.2 runs per game, setting up an intriguing matchup where Denver's hitter-friendly altitude could be the deciding factor.

Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Angels prediction: who will win? For tonight's Colorado Rockies vs Los Angeles Angels matchup, our predictive model gives the Angels a 63% chance of defeating the Rockies. Pre-game probabilities Colorado Rockies -104 Moneyline Win % 37 % 63 % Los Angeles Angels -112 Colorado Rockies: 37% win probability Worst record in MLB at 42-113 (.271 winning percentage)

League-worst run differential allowing 406 more runs than scored

Historically poor home performance as evidenced by overall team struggles this season Los Angeles Angels: 63% win probability Superior run differential at -146 compared to Colorado's -406

Better recent form with 1-4 in last 5 games versus Colorado's 1-4 stretch

More competitive divisional standing at 5th in AL West versus last place in NL West

At Sporting Post, our custom prediction model blends insights from leading MLB analysts to give you a clear edge. Instead of sorting through endless opinions, we streamline expert picks, advanced team metrics, and market trends into one place. Our AI tracks top sources and assigns a confidence score to each prediction. These are averaged into a win probability that reflects the expert consensus. It gives you a data-backed view of what the sharpest minds in MLB expect.

Rockies vs. Angels Odds

These are the best MLB odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Angels preview

The Angels head to Denver looking to salvage something from a disappointing season, sitting at 69-84 while the Rockies have endured an absolutely brutal campaign at 41-112.

Kyle Hendricks takes the mound for Los Angeles with solid career numbers (3.80 ERA, 1.193 WHIP), facing off against Colorado's German Marquez who has struggled with a 4.65 career ERA despite striking out over 1,000 batters.

The thin air at Coors Field could be a factor with both pitching staffs ranking near the bottom of the league in ERA - the Angels at 28th (4.89) and the Rockies dead last at 30th (6.04).

Los Angeles has been marginally better offensively, averaging 4.2 runs per game compared to Colorado's 3.75, though both teams have struggled to find consistent production at the plate.

With the Rockies converting just 52.9% of their save opportunities and allowing nearly seven runs per nine innings, this could be a chance for the Angels to pile on some late-season runs.

Both clubs are essentially playing out the string at this point, but pride and individual performance bonuses still matter as the regular season winds down.

Key stats 1 Colorado Rockies sit bottom of the NL West at 42-113 (.271), the worst record in baseball by a massive 21 games behind fourth-place San Francisco 2 Los Angeles Angels rank fifth in AL West at 70-85 (.452), struggling defensively with 800 runs allowed this season 3 The Rockies have been outscored 581-987 this season, a staggering -406 run differential that dwarfs every other team 4 Both teams enter on cold streaks - Colorado is 1-4 in their last 5 games while the Angels have lost 4 of their last 5

