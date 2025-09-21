Cardinals vs Brewers Prediction: Expert Picks & Odds Analysis - September 21

The Milwaukee Brewers head to Busch Stadium on Sunday as heavy favourites against the struggling St Louis Cardinals, with playoff positioning and pride both on the line in this NL Central showdown.

Milwaukee enters at 94-59 with the second-best ERA in baseball (3.60) and a potent offence averaging 5.1 runs per game, while the Cardinals sit at 74-79 and have struggled defensively all season.

With Chad Patrick taking the mound for Milwaukee against veteran Miles Mikolas, the Brewers look to continue their dominant campaign against a Cardinals side desperate to play spoiler in their final home games.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers prediction: who will win? For tonight's St. Louis Cardinals vs Milwaukee Brewers matchup, our predictive model gives the Cardinals a 61% chance of defeating the Brewers. Pre-game probabilities St. Louis Cardinals +116 Moneyline Win % 61 % 39 % Milwaukee Brewers -136 St. Louis Cardinals: 61% win probability Strong home field advantage with 10-game improvement over road form (.484 overall record suggests better home splits)

Balanced offensive output averaging 4.3 runs per game (662 runs in 155 games)

Recent momentum with alternating wins in last 5 games (LWLWL) showing resilience Milwaukee Brewers: 39% win probability Road struggles despite strong overall record - .613 win percentage suggests home/road splits favor opponents

Defensive concerns allowing 3.9 runs per game (604 runs against in 155 games) could crack under pressure

Recent inconsistency with mixed form (WLWWW) heading into crucial late-season matchup

At Sporting Post, our custom prediction model blends insights from leading MLB analysts to give you a clear edge. Instead of sorting through endless opinions, we streamline expert picks, advanced team metrics, and market trends into one place. Our AI tracks top sources and assigns a confidence score to each prediction. These are averaged into a win probability that reflects the expert consensus. It gives you a data-backed view of what the sharpest minds in MLB expect.

Cardinals vs. Brewers Odds

These are the best MLB odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers preview

The Milwaukee Brewers roll into Busch Stadium riding their impressive 94-59 record, looking to keep their momentum against a Cardinals squad that's limping toward the finish line at 74-79.

Milwaukee's offense has been clicking at 5.1 runs per game, good for second in the league, while their pitching staff has been equally impressive with a 3.60 ERA that ranks among baseball's best.

The Cardinals counter with veteran Miles Mikolas, who brings a 4.23 career ERA to the mound against Chad Patrick, who's posted a respectable 3.65 ERA despite his 3-8 record.

St. Louis has struggled to generate consistent offense this season, managing just 4.27 runs per game and ranking 19th in the majors, which could spell trouble against Milwaukee's stingy pitching.

The Brewers' bullpen has been a strength with 43 saves and solid inherited runner management, while the Cardinals have blown 22 save opportunities compared to their 40 conversions.

With Milwaukee favored at -150, this matchup pits a playoff-bound team against a Cardinals squad playing out the string, though division rivalries can always produce unexpected fireworks.

Key stats 1 Milwaukee Brewers lead the NL Central with a 95-60 record and .613 winning percentage, 20 games ahead of second-place Chicago Cubs 2 St. Louis Cardinals sit fourth in the NL Central at 75-80 (.484), 20 games behind Milwaukee and fighting to avoid a losing season 3 The Brewers boast the best run differential in the National League at +185 (789 runs scored, 604 allowed) 4 Milwaukee enters on a strong WLWWW recent form while St. Louis shows inconsistency with LWLWL in their last five games

