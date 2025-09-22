Braves vs Nationals Prediction: Expert Odds & Picks For September 22

The Atlanta Braves host the Washington Nationals at Truist Park on Monday night with both teams looking to build momentum in what remains of their 2025 campaigns.

Atlanta enters as heavy favorites at -250 on the moneyline, backed by ace Chris Sale taking the mound against Washington's Jake Irvin in a matchup that could see plenty of offense with the total set at 9 runs.

While the Braves boast superior pitching depth and home field advantage, the Nationals have shown they can compete as road underdogs, making this an intriguing spot for value seekers.

Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals prediction: who will win? For tonight's Atlanta Braves vs Washington Nationals matchup, our predictive model gives the Nationals a 53.5% chance of defeating the Braves. Pre-game probabilities Atlanta Braves -250 Moneyline Win % 46.5 % 53.5 % Washington Nationals +215 Atlanta Braves: 46.5% win probability Defensive struggles allowing 710 runs, 51 more than Washington

Below .500 record at 73-83 despite playoff expectations

Inconsistent late-season form with same 3-2 record in last 5 as Washington Washington Nationals: 53.5% win probability Recent offensive surge with 661 runs scored despite poor record

Strong finishing momentum with wins in 3 of last 5 games (WWLLL form)

Road underdog value against struggling division rival

Braves vs. Nationals Odds

These are the best MLB odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals preview

The Nationals head into Truist Park carrying the weight of a brutal season, sitting 29 games under .500 with their pitching staff ranking dead last in the majors with a 5.33 ERA.

Atlanta's Chris Sale takes the mound with impressive career numbers, boasting a 3.00 ERA and elite 1.046 WHIP across 2,073 innings, while Washington counters with Jake Irvin, who's struggled to a 4.95 ERA this season.

The Braves have managed just 70 wins despite a significantly better defensive unit that ranks second in the league with a .990 fielding percentage, compared to Washington's 22nd-ranked .984 mark.

Both offenses have underperformed expectations, with Atlanta averaging 4.42 runs per game and the Nationals managing just 4.2, though the Braves have shown more pop with 173 home runs to Washington's 143.

The bullpen battle heavily favors Atlanta, as their relievers maintain a 60% save rate while the Nationals have blown 18 of 51 save opportunities this season.

This late-season matchup between two disappointing clubs could come down to which team's starter can provide the deeper outing, given both bullpens have been tested heavily throughout a long campaign.

Key stats 1 Atlanta Braves sit 4th in NL East Division with 73-83 record (.468 winning percentage) 2 Washington Nationals are last in NL East Division at 64-92 (.410 winning percentage) 3 Braves have scored 699 runs but allowed 710, showing defensive struggles 4 Nationals have the worst run differential in division at -198 (661 runs scored, 859 allowed)

