MLB Best Bets Today: Expert Picks for September 22 Slate

A short three-game slate tonight offers some compelling value plays, with experts zeroing in on home run props and earned run totals that present strong betting angles.

Chris Sale's dominant form against Washington, Freddy Peralta's impressive strikeout numbers, and Nolan Arenado's solid history against Justin Verlander highlight the key matchups driving today's action.

Our expert analysis breaks down the most promising MLB best bets, including detailed player prop breakdowns and a high-value parlay that could deliver serious returns.

MLB best bets Game Time Pick @ 7:15 PM Chris Sale Under 1.5 Earned Runs ( -115 ) @ 7:15 PM Matt Olson To Hit a Home Run ( +438 ) @ 9:40 PM Freddy Peralta Under 1.5 Earned Runs ( +115 ) @ 9:45 PM Nolan Arenado Over 1.5 Total Bases ( +140 ) Braves vs. Nationals betting tips @ Chris Sale Under 1.5 Earned Runs Chris Sale has been absolutely dominant this season with a 2.35 ERA through 19 starts, establishing himself as one of the few bright spots for Atlanta. The veteran left-hander has cashed the under in earned runs in six of his last seven outings, showing remarkable consistency. Sale held Washington to zero runs across eight innings in their last meeting, demonstrating his mastery over this lineup. The Nationals are batting just .194 against Sale over 62 career at-bats, indicating a clear pattern of struggle against his repertoire. At 36 years old, Sale is dealing at an elite level and Washington poses minimal threat to derail another gem. Chris Sale Under 1.5 Earned Runs @ Matt Olson To Hit a Home Run Matt Olson ranks among baseball's hottest hitters right now, batting .357 in September and .400 over the past week. The slugger has launched seven home runs this month and gone deep five times in his last nine contests, showing elite power form. Olson faces lefty MacKenzie Gore tonight and historically performs well against southpaws, batting .290 with six homers versus lefties this season. While he hasn't taken Gore deep before, Olson is 5-for-20 against him with three doubles, indicating solid contact and timing. The +438 odds offer strong value for a hitter in peak form facing a pitcher he has consistently made solid contact against. Matt Olson To Hit a Home Run Padres vs. Brewers betting tips @ Freddy Peralta Under 1.5 Earned Runs Freddy Peralta enters as Milwaukee's ace with a stellar 17-6 record and 2.65 ERA, striking out 195 batters in 169.2 innings. The right-hander has posted five scoreless starts in his last seven outings, including limiting the Angels to one run while striking out 10 last week. Peralta has historically dominated San Diego, limiting the Padres to a .125 batting average across 64 career at-bats. Key Padres hitters like Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr, and Luis Arraez have shown minimal success against Peralta's arsenal. The plus-money odds at +115 offer solid value for a pitcher who has consistently shut down this specific lineup. Freddy Peralta Under 1.5 Earned Runs Giants vs. Cardinals betting tips @ Nolan Arenado Over 1.5 Total Bases Nolan Arenado brings strong history against Justin Verlander, going 4-for-13 lifetime with one home run in their matchups. Despite a down power year, Arenado enters this contest in solid form after collecting hits in back-to-back games including a double. Verlander is struggling at home this season, particularly with the long ball, allowing nine home runs in 15 home starts compared to just four on the road. Arenado has cashed the over in total bases in consecutive contests, going 2-for-4 Saturday and adding a double Friday. The +140 odds provide excellent value for a veteran hitter facing a familiar pitcher who has shown recent vulnerabilities. Nolan Arenado Over 1.5 Total Bases

