Giants vs Cardinals Prediction: Expert Picks & Oracle Park Stats - September 22

The San Francisco Giants host the St. Louis Cardinals at Oracle Park on Monday night in a matchup of two teams fighting to stay relevant in the final weeks of the season.

With both clubs sitting below .500 and battling inconsistent offensive production, the pitching duel between veteran Justin Verlander and emerging Michael McGreevy could determine which team finds momentum heading into the season's final stretch.

The Giants enter as sizeable home favorites despite their struggles, while the Cardinals look to build on McGreevy's solid 10-3 record as they chase late-season respectability.

San Francisco Giants vs. St. Louis Cardinals prediction: who will win? For tonight's San Francisco Giants vs St. Louis Cardinals matchup, our predictive model gives the Giants a 65.5% chance of defeating the Cardinals. Pre-game probabilities San Francisco Giants -145 Moneyline Win % 65.5 % 34.5 % St. Louis Cardinals +125 San Francisco Giants: 65.5% win probability Superior run differential showing better overall team balance (674 runs scored vs 660 allowed compared to Cardinals' 667 vs 716)

Home field advantage at Oracle Park where they've been competitive despite recent struggles

Better recent offensive production as evidenced by their higher runs scored total over the season St. Louis Cardinals: 34.5% win probability Poor run prevention allowing 716 runs this season, 56 more than they've scored

Inconsistent form with alternating results in recent games (WLWLW pattern)

Below .500 record at 76-80 showing they've struggled to win close games throughout the season

Giants vs. Cardinals Odds

These are the best MLB odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

San Francisco Giants vs. St. Louis Cardinals preview

The Giants and Cardinals meet at Oracle Park with both clubs playing out the string in what's become a disappointing season for two franchises accustomed to October baseball.

San Francisco sits just one game better than St. Louis at 76-77, making this more about pride and evaluation than playoff positioning as both teams look toward 2026.

The pitching matchup features a stark contrast in experience, with 41-year-old Justin Verlander taking the ball for the Giants against Cardinals rookie Michael McGreevy, who's been solid in his debut campaign with a 3.63 ERA across 109 innings.

San Francisco's offense has been marginally better this season, averaging 4.33 runs per game compared to St. Louis's 4.3, though both clubs have struggled to generate consistent run production.

The Cardinals bullpen continues to be a major weakness, converting just 64.5% of save opportunities with 22 blown saves, while their relievers have allowed over a third of inherited runners to score.

Oracle Park's pitcher-friendly dimensions could favor both starters, particularly with the total set at a modest 7.5 runs in what should be a crisp late-September evening by the bay.

Key stats 1 San Francisco Giants sit 4th in NL West at 77-79 (.494), 10 games back of division-leading Dodgers 2 St. Louis Cardinals are 4th in NL Central at 76-80 (.487), trailing division-topping Brewers by 19 games 3 Cardinals have allowed 49 more runs than they've scored (667-716), while Giants are +14 in run differential (674-660) 4 Both teams are out of playoff contention with similar recent form - Giants 1-4 in last 5 (WLLLW), Cardinals 3-2 (WLWLW)

