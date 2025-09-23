Braves vs Nationals Prediction: Expert Picks & Odds Breakdown - Sept 23

The Washington Nationals wrap up a disappointing season with a trip to Truist Park on Tuesday, where they'll face the Atlanta Braves in what should be a routine win for the home side.

Both teams have struggled this year, but Atlanta sits 9 games ahead of Washington and enters as heavy -210 favourites behind starter Hurston Waldrep against the Nationals' Brad Lord.

With the Braves desperate to salvage some momentum heading into the offseason and Washington simply playing out the string, this matchup offers clear value on the spread despite the lopsided moneyline.

Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals prediction: who will win? For tonight's Atlanta Braves vs Washington Nationals matchup, our predictive model gives the Braves a 69% chance of defeating the Nationals. Pre-game probabilities Atlanta Braves -194 Moneyline Win % 69 % 31 % Washington Nationals +165 Atlanta Braves: 69% win probability Home field advantage with stronger recent momentum (WWWWW vs LWWLL)

Better run prevention allowing 715 runs compared to Washington's 870 runs allowed

Superior divisional positioning at 4th in NL East (.471) vs Washington's last place (.408) Washington Nationals: 31% win probability Worst run differential in NL East allowing 870 runs while scoring just 666

Poor road performance contributing to .408 winning percentage

Inconsistent recent form with LWWLL showing vulnerability in key spots

Braves vs. Nationals Odds

These are the best MLB odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals preview

The Nationals limp into Atlanta carrying the worst ERA in baseball at 5.34, having allowed 857 runs this season while their offense manages just 4.3 runs per game.

Brad Lord takes the mound for Washington with a 4.19 ERA and 5-8 record, facing a Braves lineup that's knocked 179 home runs despite their disappointing 73-83 record.

Atlanta's Hurston Waldrep brings a 4.73 ERA into this matchup, but the Braves have been slightly more reliable defensively with the second-best fielding percentage in MLB at .990.

With both teams essentially playing out the string, the focus shifts to individual performances and development, as Washington sits dead last in team defense while Atlanta's bullpen has blown 21 saves.

The over/under sits at 8 runs, which seems generous given these offenses have combined to score fewer than 9 runs per game this season.

Neither club has much to play for beyond pride, but divisional matchups often produce unpredictable results when teams are fighting to avoid embarrassing finishes.

Key stats 1 Atlanta sits 4th in NL East at 74-83 (.471), 18 games behind division leader Philadelphia 2 Washington anchors the NL East in last place at 64-93 (.408), 10 games worse than Atlanta 3 The Braves have allowed 715 runs this season compared to 710 scored, a -5 run differential 4 Washington's pitching has been brutal, surrendering 870 runs while scoring just 666 for a -204 run differential

