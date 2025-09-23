MLB Best Bets Today: Expert Picks Target Betts, Sanchez Props

Tuesday's MLB slate delivers strong betting value with standout player props headlined by Mookie Betts torching Arizona's Brandon Pfaadt and pitching unders in prime spots.
Our expert analysis targets three key angles: Betts continuing his September surge against a pitcher he owns (.450 average, 2 HRs), plus quality arms like Cristopher Sanchez getting favorable matchups against weaker lineups.
We've identified the best plays across home run props, strikeout totals, and earned run markets with data-backed reasoning that makes these picks stand out from tonight's full slate.
MLB best bets
|Game
|Time
|Pick
@
|6:45 PM
@
|7:05 PM
@
|7:07 PM
@
|9:40 PM
Phillies vs. Marlins betting tips
Sanchez has been Philadelphia's most reliable starter with a 2.66 ERA and 13-5 record this season.
He's cashed the under in earned runs in three of his last four starts, allowing just one earned run in each.
Against Miami specifically, Sanchez owns a dominant 1.20 ERA, surrendering only two earned runs across 15 innings.
The Marlins struggle offensively and Sanchez has shown he can neutralize their lineup effectively.
His control has been excellent with just 43 walks in 189.1 innings, limiting free baserunners that lead to runs.
Yankees vs. White Sox betting tips
Gil has hit the under in strikeouts in seven of his nine starts since returning from injury this season.
He's averaging just over one strikeout per inning with only 36 Ks in 46 innings of work.
In September, Gil has compiled just seven strikeouts across three appearances, showing declining punch-out ability.
Against Boston in his last start, he managed only two strikeouts, suggesting he's pitching more to contact.
The White Sox, while struggling offensively, still make enough contact to keep Gil's strikeout totals manageable.
Blue Jays vs. Red Sox betting tips
Kirk has an impressive 4-for-6 record with four home runs against tonight's starter Lucas Giolito.
The Blue Jays catcher is having a solid season with 12 home runs while maintaining a .285 average.
Giolito has struggled this season and Kirk's historical success against him creates significant value at these odds.
Even though Kirk has just one homer this month, his track record against this specific pitcher is too strong to ignore.
At +636 odds, this represents excellent value for a hitter who's proven he can take Giolito deep consistently.
Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers betting tips
Betts is swinging a hot bat in September, hitting .312 with six home runs and 20 RBI this month.
He faces Brandon Pfaadt tonight, a pitcher he's dominated historically with a 9-for-20 record and two home runs.
Pfaadt has allowed 24 home runs in 31 starts this season, showing clear vulnerability to power hitters.
Betts has cashed the over for total bases in five of his last nine games, showing consistent production.
Against Arizona this season, Betts is batting .372 with three homers, making this matchup particularly favorable.
