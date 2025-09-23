MLB Best Bets Today: Expert Picks Target Betts, Sanchez Props

Sanchez has been Philadelphia's most reliable starter with a 2.66 ERA and 13-5 record this season.

He's cashed the under in earned runs in three of his last four starts, allowing just one earned run in each.

Against Miami specifically, Sanchez owns a dominant 1.20 ERA, surrendering only two earned runs across 15 innings.

The Marlins struggle offensively and Sanchez has shown he can neutralize their lineup effectively.

His control has been excellent with just 43 walks in 189.1 innings, limiting free baserunners that lead to runs.