Yankees vs White Sox Prediction: Best Bets & Stats Breakdown - September 23

The Chicago White Sox make their final trip to Yankee Stadium on Tuesday night, looking to play spoiler against a Yankees squad locked in a tight divisional race with 10 games left in the regular season.

New York enters as heavy favorites with Luis Gil (20-9, 3.51 ERA) taking the mound against Chicago's Shane Smith (6-8, 4.06 ERA), but the Yankees have struggled in recent weeks while the White Sox have nothing to lose down the stretch.

With the Bronx Bombers needing every win they can get and Chicago playing loose baseball in meaningless September games, this matchup sets up as a potential trap game for the playoff-bound Yankees.

New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox prediction: who will win? For tonight's New York Yankees vs Chicago White Sox matchup, our predictive model gives the White Sox a 53% chance of defeating the Yankees. Pre-game probabilities New York Yankees -250 Moneyline Win % 47 % 53 % Chicago White Sox +205 New York Yankees: 47% win probability Defensive struggles allowing 672 runs against compared to White Sox's 711

Inconsistent recent form with mixed WWLWW record in last 5 games

Pressure of playoff positioning at 88-68 record in tight AL race Chicago White Sox: 53% win probability Recent momentum with better form despite record (White Sox looking to spoil playoff hopes)

Yankees struggling in recent games with WWLWW form showing inconsistency

White Sox playing spoiler role with nothing to lose mentality against playoff contenders

Yankees vs. White Sox Odds

These are the best MLB odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox preview

The Yankees enter this matchup riding high as the league's most prolific offense, averaging 5.22 runs per game while sitting pretty at 88-68, but they'll face a White Sox team that's been surprisingly scrappy despite their woeful 58-98 record.

Shane Smith takes the ball for Chicago with a 4.06 ERA across 135 career innings, while Luis Gil counters for New York boasting a much sharper 3.51 ERA and an impressive 20-9 career record.

The contrast couldn't be starker between these clubs - New York's lineup has mashed 261 homers and posted a .454 slugging percentage, while Chicago has managed just 156 long balls and limped to a .233 team average.

What makes this interesting is the Yankees' bullpen struggles, converting just 66.1% of save opportunities compared to the White Sox's even more dismal 53.3% save rate.

Chicago's offense has been anemic all season, ranking 26th in runs scored at just 4.0 per game, but they've shown flashes against quality pitching when Smith keeps the ball in the park.

Gil's recent form will be crucial for the Yankees, as his 1.97 strikeout-to-walk ratio suggests he can exploit a White Sox lineup that's struck out 1,302 times this season.

Key stats 1 New York Yankees sit 2nd in the AL East with an 88-68 record (.564 win percentage), trailing Toronto by just 2 games 2 Chicago White Sox are dead last in the AL Central at 58-98 (.372 win percentage), 27 games behind division leader Detroit 3 Yankees have averaged 5.23 runs per game (816 total) while allowing 4.31 runs per game defensively 4 White Sox recent form shows LLWLL in their last 5 games, while Yankees have won 3 of their last 5 (WWLWW)

