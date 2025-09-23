Rangers vs Twins Prediction: Expert Odds & Picks - September 24

The Minnesota Twins visit Globe Life Field on Tuesday night looking to play spoiler against a Texas Rangers squad fighting for playoff positioning, with Jacob deGrom's dominant pitching prowess standing as the key factor in this late-season matchup.

While the struggling Twins (67-89) have little left to play for besides pride, they'll send rookie Zebby Matthews to face one of baseball's elite arms in deGrom, who anchors the league's top-ranked pitching staff that allows just 3.45 ERA.

The Rangers (-150) enter as heavy home favorites, but Minnesota's +125 moneyline offers intriguing value given the unpredictable nature of baseball and the Twins' ability to compete despite their record.

Texas Rangers vs. Minnesota Twins prediction: who will win? For tonight's Texas Rangers vs Minnesota Twins matchup, our predictive model gives the Twins a 59% chance of defeating the Rangers. Pre-game probabilities Texas Rangers -135 Moneyline Win % 41 % 59 % Minnesota Twins +120 Texas Rangers: 41% win probability Terrible recent form going 0-5 in last five games (LLLLL recent form)

Worst record in AL West at 79-77 despite being defending champions

Poor run prevention allowing 580 runs, second-worst in their division Minnesota Twins: 59% win probability Better recent form with 2-3 record vs Rangers' 0-5 skid (WLLLL vs LLLLL)

Superior run differential at -102 compared to Rangers' +82 showing better overall balance

More competitive AL Central division experience facing stronger opponents regularly

Rangers vs. Twins Odds

These are the best MLB odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

Texas Rangers vs. Minnesota Twins preview

The Rangers head into Tuesday night's clash at Globe Life Field desperately needing wins to keep their playoff hopes alive, sitting just two games above .500 while the struggling Twins have already fallen well out of contention at 67-89.

Jacob deGrom takes the ball for Texas, and while the ace carries a stellar 2.58 ERA and dominant strikeout numbers into this start, he'll face a Minnesota lineup that's managed just 4.2 runs per game this season.

The Twins counter with rookie Zebby Matthews, whose 6.26 ERA and 1.610 WHIP tell the story of a young pitcher still finding his footing in the majors after surrendering 11.6 hits per nine innings.

Texas owns the best defense in baseball with a .991 fielding percentage and league-leading 72.1% defensive efficiency, a stark contrast to Minnesota's 28th-ranked unit that's turned just 68.1% of balls in play into outs.

The Rangers' pitching staff has been elite this season, posting the best team ERA at 3.45 while limiting opponents to just 1,178 hits, giving them a significant edge against a Twins offense that's struck out 1,297 times.

With the moneyline favoring Texas at -150, this matchup features two teams heading in opposite directions as September winds down, making it a crucial contest for the Rangers' postseason aspirations.

Key stats 1 Texas Rangers sit 3rd in AL West with 79-77 record (.506 winning percentage), 8 games behind division leader Seattle 2 Minnesota Twins are 4th in AL Central at 67-89 (.429), struggling 18 games behind division winner Detroit Tigers 3 Rangers have scored 662 runs while allowing 580 this season for a solid +82 run differential 4 Twins have been outscored 763-661 for a concerning -102 run differential, ranking among worst in American League

