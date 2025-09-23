Blue Jays vs Red Sox Prediction: Best Bets & Stats For September 23

The Toronto Blue Jays host the Boston Red Sox at Rogers Centre on Tuesday night in a clash between two clubs heading in different directions as the regular season winds down.

Toronto enters as home favourites at -122 with a strong 90-66 record, while Boston sits five games back at 85-71 but still fighting for playoff positioning.

The pitching matchup features Lucas Giolito taking the mound for Boston against Toronto's Kevin Gausman, with both teams averaging nearly five runs per game in what should be an entertaining offensive battle.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Boston Red Sox prediction: who will win? For tonight's Toronto Blue Jays vs Boston Red Sox matchup, our predictive model gives the Red Sox a 58% chance of defeating the Blue Jays. Pre-game probabilities Toronto Blue Jays -162 Moneyline Win % 42 % 58 % Boston Red Sox +145 Toronto Blue Jays: 42% win probability Struggling recent form with just 1 win in last 5 games (WLLLL)

Defensive concerns allowing 702 runs (4th most in AL East)

Inconsistent late-season performance despite division lead Boston Red Sox: 58% win probability Strong offensive production (765 runs scored ranks 5th in AL)

Superior run differential (+105 vs Blue Jays' +66)

Better recent form with 3 wins in last 5 games compared to Toronto's 1-4 stretch

Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Odds

These are the best MLB odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Boston Red Sox preview

The Blue Jays host the Red Sox on Tuesday night at Rogers Centre with Toronto looking to build on their impressive 90-66 record against a Boston club that sits five games back at 85-71.

Both offenses have been productive this season, with Toronto averaging 4.90 runs per game while Boston checks in at 4.9, setting up what could be an entertaining clash between two well-matched lineups.

The pitching matchup features Lucas Giolito taking the ball for Boston against Toronto's Kevin Gausman, with both veterans bringing solid track records to the mound despite somewhat elevated ERAs this campaign.

Boston's bullpen has struggled with save opportunities, converting just 60.6% compared to Toronto's 63.5%, which could prove crucial in a tight contest.

The Red Sox have been more prone to strikeouts this season with 1,350 compared to Toronto's 1,049, suggesting the Blue Jays have done a better job making contact at the plate.

With Toronto favored at home and both teams still jockeying for position late in the season, this AL East matchup carries plenty of weight as September baseball heats up.

Key stats 1 Toronto leads the AL East at 90-66 (.577), five wins clear of Boston who sits third at 85-71 (.545) 2 The Blue Jays have scored 768 runs this season compared to Boston's 765, but Toronto's allowed just 702 runs to the Red Sox's 660 3 Toronto enters on a five-game skid (WLLLL recent form) while Boston shows mixed recent form at LWWLW in their last five 4 Both teams sit well above .500 but Toronto holds a 14-game advantage over .500 compared to Boston's 14-game margin, indicating similar overall strength despite the standings gap

