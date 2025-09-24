Guardians vs Tigers Prediction: Pitching Duel & Best Bets - September 24

The Cleveland Guardians and Detroit Tigers enter Wednesday's clash at Progressive Field with both teams locked in a tight race for playoff positioning, as the Tigers (-145) hold a slight edge despite playing on the road against a Guardians (+125) side that has struggled offensively this season.

With Jack Flaherty taking the mound for Detroit against Cleveland's Tanner Bibee, the pitching matchup could prove decisive in a contest featuring two teams separated by just one game in the standings.

The Guardians will look to capitalize on home field advantage and their superior bullpen numbers, while the Tigers aim to extend their momentum behind a more potent offensive attack that ranks 18 spots higher in runs per game.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers prediction: who will win? For tonight's Cleveland Guardians vs Detroit Tigers matchup, our predictive model gives the Guardians a 61.5% chance of defeating the Tigers. Pre-game probabilities Cleveland Guardians -122 Moneyline Win % 61.5 % 38.5 % Detroit Tigers +105 Cleveland Guardians: 61.5% win probability Strong recent form with wins in 3 of last 5 games (WLWWW)

Excellent run prevention allowing just 627 runs against in 157 games

Leading AL Central Division despite identical 85-72 record with Detroit Detroit Tigers: 38.5% win probability Terrible recent form losing all 5 of their last games (LLLLL)

Struggling defensively with 675 runs allowed in 157 games

Road struggles as visiting team facing division leader on their home field

At Sporting Post, our custom prediction model blends insights from leading MLB analysts to give you a clear edge. Instead of sorting through endless opinions, we streamline expert picks, advanced team metrics, and market trends into one place. Our AI tracks top sources and assigns a confidence score to each prediction. These are averaged into a win probability that reflects the expert consensus. It gives you a data-backed view of what the sharpest minds in MLB expect.

Guardians vs. Tigers Odds

These are the best MLB odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

Don’t miss out on top sportsbook promos. Get more out of every bet by browsing the latest US betting sites and betting apps for 2025.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers preview

The Tigers and Guardians meet at Progressive Field with both clubs sitting within one game of each other in what's shaping up to be a crucial late-season matchup between AL Central contenders.

Jack Flaherty takes the ball for Detroit, bringing a solid 3.79 ERA and impressive strikeout numbers to the mound against a Cleveland offense that's been struggling to generate runs all season.

The Tigers have been the better offensive club, averaging nearly a run more per game than Cleveland's league-worst 3.95 runs per contest, though the Guardians counter with superior pitching depth.

Tanner Bibee gets the nod for Cleveland, and the young righty has been effective with his 3.65 ERA, though he'll face a Tigers lineup that's shown more pop with 193 home runs compared to Cleveland's 163.

Detroit's bullpen has been inconsistent with 21 blown saves in 59 opportunities, while Cleveland's relief corps has been more reliable despite their own share of late-game struggles.

With the season winding down and both teams fighting for positioning, this Wednesday night clash could prove pivotal in determining who holds the upper hand heading into the final stretch.

Key stats 1 Cleveland sits first in AL Central with 85-72 record, identical to Detroit's 85-72 mark but holding the division lead 2 Detroit has scored 124 more runs than Cleveland this season (745 vs 621), showing superior offensive production 3 Cleveland enters on a hot streak with three wins in their last five games (WLWWW) while Detroit has lost five straight (LLLLL) 4 Both teams have nearly identical records against the run total with Cleveland at -6 run differential and Detroit at +70

Betting on the MLB?