MLB Best Bets Today September 24: Tigers Plus Money, Totals Value & HR Props

Both starting pitchers bring solid credentials to this matchup. Chad Patrick has posted a respectable 3.66 ERA and 1.28 WHIP through 25 appearances this season, while Dylan Cease ranks in the 72nd percentile or higher in multiple advanced metrics including xERA and strikeout rate.

San Diego's offensive struggles continue to be a major factor, as they rank in the bottom half of the league in runs per game, slugging percentage, and home runs. These issues should persist against Patrick, who has been effective for Milwaukee.

Cease has proven capable against Milwaukee's lineup in three career meetings, posting a 3.57 ERA with an impressive 12.23 strikeouts per nine innings. His analytics suggest he can limit the Brewers' scoring opportunities effectively.

Both bullpens rank in the top five in key metrics like FIP and WAR, providing strong late-game support for their starters. This depth gives both teams the ability to close out a low-scoring affair successfully.

The trend supports the under as well, with seven or fewer runs scored in four of Patrick's last six starts. All the pieces align for a pitcher-friendly game at PETCO Park.