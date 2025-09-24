MLB Best Bets Today September 24: Tigers Plus Money, Totals Value & HR Props

Wednesday's MLB slate features compelling betting angles across several key matchups, with our experts backing contrarian value plays and strong pitching performances.
We're targeting the Tigers at plus money to end their seven-game skid against Cleveland, backing the under in San Diego's low-scoring affair with Milwaukee, and chasing home run value with Cal Raleigh's quest for 60 bombs.
From fade-the-public moneyline spots to prop plays with serious upside, today's expert analysis breaks down the sharpest bets and biggest edges across the diamond.
Padres vs. Brewers betting tips
Both starting pitchers bring solid credentials to this matchup. Chad Patrick has posted a respectable 3.66 ERA and 1.28 WHIP through 25 appearances this season, while Dylan Cease ranks in the 72nd percentile or higher in multiple advanced metrics including xERA and strikeout rate.
San Diego's offensive struggles continue to be a major factor, as they rank in the bottom half of the league in runs per game, slugging percentage, and home runs. These issues should persist against Patrick, who has been effective for Milwaukee.
Cease has proven capable against Milwaukee's lineup in three career meetings, posting a 3.57 ERA with an impressive 12.23 strikeouts per nine innings. His analytics suggest he can limit the Brewers' scoring opportunities effectively.
Both bullpens rank in the top five in key metrics like FIP and WAR, providing strong late-game support for their starters. This depth gives both teams the ability to close out a low-scoring affair successfully.
The trend supports the under as well, with seven or fewer runs scored in four of Patrick's last six starts. All the pieces align for a pitcher-friendly game at PETCO Park.
Guardians vs. Tigers betting tips
The Tigers enter as solid road dogs at +105 despite their current seven-game losing streak. Jack Flaherty has been sharp lately, allowing just one earned run across his last two starts and showing strong form heading into this crucial matchup.
Detroit has owned Cleveland at Progressive Field recently, winning four of their last five meetings on the road and sweeping the Guardians there back in May. The Tigers also have a clear edge against starter Tanner Bibee, batting .263 in 133 career at-bats against the right-hander.
Losing streaks don't last forever, especially for playoff-caliber teams like Detroit. The value on the moneyline makes this an attractive spot to back the Tigers as they look to snap their skid at a venue where they've had recent success.
Flaherty's recent dominance against Cleveland adds another layer of confidence, having held the Guardians to just one earned run in his previous outing against them. The matchup sets up well for Detroit to finally break through.
With the playoffs approaching, this feels like the spot where a quality team like the Tigers turns things around. The road success against Cleveland and favorable pitching matchup make the moneyline the strongest play here.
Cubs vs. Mets betting tips
Lindor brings an impressive track record against Cubs starter Matthew Boyd, going 13-for-36 lifetime with two home runs already against the left-hander. This head-to-head success provides a strong foundation for another deep ball tonight.
Boyd has struggled significantly in the second half, posting a 4.74 ERA in 62.2 innings while allowing eight home runs. His early-season success has clearly faded, making him vulnerable to experienced hitters like Lindor who know his tendencies.
The Mets shortstop has been productive against Chicago this season, already launching three home runs against the Cubs while batting .444 in just 18 at-bats. This small sample shows he's seeing the ball well against their pitching staff.
Lindor enters September riding solid form with three home runs already this month while maintaining a .270 batting average. He's just one homer away from the 30-mark, adding personal motivation to reach that milestone.
At +526 odds, the value is exceptional for a player with such strong history against the opposing starter. The combination of head-to-head success and Boyd's recent struggles makes this prop particularly attractive.
Mariners vs. Rockies betting tips
Raleigh leads the majors with 58 home runs and is chasing the historic 60-homer mark with just days left in the regular season. The slugger has been absolutely locked in, homering twice in his last three games while performing exceptionally well at T-Mobile Park.
Colorado starter Tanner Gordon brings a brutal 6.00 ERA to Seattle, having surrendered 13 home runs in just 14 starts this season. Like most Rockies pitchers, Gordon has struggled mightily and presents an ideal matchup for power hitters.
Raleigh performs well against both left and right-handed pitching, making him matchup-proof in most situations. His home park has been particularly kind to his power numbers throughout the season, adding another layer of confidence to this prop.
The timing couldn't be better for Raleigh to add to his historic season total. Facing a struggling pitcher at home while riding a hot streak creates the perfect storm for another long ball from the American League's premier power threat.
At +189 odds, there's solid value on a player who has been the most consistent home run threat in baseball this season. The matchup and venue strongly favor another round-tripper from the Seattle superstar.
