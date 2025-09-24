Yankees vs White Sox Prediction: Best Bets & Stats Breakdown - September 24

The New York Yankees (88-68) face the Chicago White Sox (58-98) at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday night, with the Yankees heavily favored at -145 despite both teams having little left to play for in the regular season's final stretch.

This matchup pits Max Fried's stellar 3.05 career ERA against Tyler Alexander's 4.66 mark, highlighting the pitching disparity that has the Yankees listed as overwhelming 75% favorites according to simulation models.

While the White Sox sit dead last in most offensive categories, averaging just 4.0 runs per game, they carry attractive +125 underdog value against a Yankees squad that leads MLB with 5.23 runs per contest but may be coasting toward October.

New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox prediction: who will win? For tonight's New York Yankees vs Chicago White Sox matchup, our predictive model gives the Yankees a 75% chance of defeating the White Sox. Pre-game probabilities New York Yankees -375 Moneyline Win % 75 % 25 % Chicago White Sox +300 New York Yankees: 75% win probability Elite offensive production averaging 5.22 runs per game (819 runs scored in 157 games)

Strong winning percentage at .567 with 89 wins, ranking 2nd in the American League

Positive recent momentum with a WWWLW form over their last 5 games Chicago White Sox: 25% win probability Worst record in baseball at 58-99 (.369 winning percentage) with 99 losses

Poor offensive output scoring just 3.95 runs per game (620 runs in 157 games)

Terrible recent form going LLLWL in their last 5 games, showing continued struggles

At Sporting Post, our custom prediction model blends insights from leading MLB analysts to give you a clear edge. Instead of sorting through endless opinions, we streamline expert picks, advanced team metrics, and market trends into one place. Our AI tracks top sources and assigns a confidence score to each prediction. These are averaged into a win probability that reflects the expert consensus. It gives you a data-backed view of what the sharpest minds in MLB expect.

Yankees vs. White Sox Odds

These are the best MLB odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

Don’t miss out on top sportsbook promos. Get more out of every bet by browsing the latest US betting sites and betting apps for 2025.

New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox preview

The Yankees welcome the reeling White Sox to the Bronx on Wednesday night, with New York sitting pretty at 88-68 while Chicago limps through another brutal campaign at 58-98.

Tyler Alexander takes the hill for the White Sox sporting a career 4.66 ERA, facing off against Yankees southpaw Max Fried, who brings a sharp 3.05 career mark and elite strikeout stuff to the table.

Chicago's offense has been anemic all season, managing just 4.0 runs per game while the Yankees lead baseball with 5.23 runs scored per contest behind 263 home runs and a potent .454 slugging percentage.

The White Sox bullpen has been particularly vulnerable, converting just 53.3% of their save opportunities compared to New York's respectable 66.1% clip.

With the Yankees fighting for playoff positioning and the White Sox playing out the string, this matchup highlights the vast gulf between a contender and a rebuilding club.

Alexander will need to keep New York's power hitters in check early, as the Yankees have shown they can pile on runs quickly against struggling pitching.

Key stats 1 Yankees sit 2nd in AL standings with 89-68 record and .567 winning percentage, trailing Blue Jays by just one game 2 Chicago White Sox dead last in AL Central at 58-99, posting worst record in baseball with .369 winning percentage 3 Yankees average 5.2 runs per game (819 total) while allowing 4.3 runs per game, creating solid +145 run differential 4 White Sox showing terrible form with LLLWL in last five games, while Yankees enter hot at WWWLW over same span

Betting on the MLB?