Giants vs Cardinals Prediction: Best Bets & Odds Breakdown - September 24

Two teams locked in identical 77-80 records clash at Oracle Park Wednesday night as the San Francisco Giants host the St. Louis Cardinals in a matchup that could define late-season momentum.

With veteran southpaw Robbie Ray taking the mound for San Francisco against St. Louis ace Sonny Gray, this pitching duel features two hurlers with solid track records but questions about current form.

The Giants enter as home favourites at -182, but the Cardinals' +150 odds suggest value for a road team that has shown resilience despite middling offensive numbers this season.

San Francisco Giants vs. St. Louis Cardinals prediction: who will win? For tonight's San Francisco Giants vs St. Louis Cardinals matchup, our predictive model gives the Cardinals a 61% chance of defeating the Giants. Pre-game probabilities San Francisco Giants -130 Moneyline Win % 39 % 61 % St. Louis Cardinals +110 San Francisco Giants: 39% win probability Poor recent form struggling through an LLWLL stretch in their last 5 contests

Weaker record at 77-81 (.487) despite playing one fewer game than St. Louis

Fourth place in NL West standings trailing division leaders by 11 games with limited playoff hopes St. Louis Cardinals: 61% win probability Better run differential with 682 runs scored vs 729 allowed (-47) compared to Giants' 687-675 (+12)

Strong recent momentum riding a WWWLW streak in their last 5 games

Superior late-season positioning at 78-80 (.494) with more games played (158) showing durability

At Sporting Post, our custom prediction model blends insights from leading MLB analysts to give you a clear edge. Instead of sorting through endless opinions, we streamline expert picks, advanced team metrics, and market trends into one place. Our AI tracks top sources and assigns a confidence score to each prediction. These are averaged into a win probability that reflects the expert consensus. It gives you a data-backed view of what the sharpest minds in MLB expect.

Giants vs. Cardinals Odds

These are the best MLB odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

Don’t miss out on top sportsbook promos. Get more out of every bet by browsing the latest US betting sites and betting apps for 2025.

San Francisco Giants vs. St. Louis Cardinals preview

The San Francisco Giants and St. Louis Cardinals meet at Oracle Park on Wednesday night in a matchup between two clubs sitting at identical 77-80 records, both fighting to finish the season on a positive note.

Veteran southpaw Robbie Ray takes the hill for the Giants, bringing a 3.94 career ERA and solid strikeout numbers against a Cardinals offense that's managed just 4.3 runs per game this season, ranking 18th in MLB.

St. Louis counters with Sonny Gray, whose impressive 3.53 FIP and nearly 2,000 career strikeouts should challenge a Giants lineup that's struggled with consistency, posting a .234 team average while striking out over 1,300 times.

The Cardinals have been better defensively with a .987 fielding percentage compared to San Francisco's .984 mark, but both bullpens have been shaky with save percentages hovering around 64%.

Oracle Park's dimensions could favor the pitchers in this one, especially with both offenses ranking in the bottom half of the league in run production.

With the season winding down and neither club in playoff contention, this becomes a battle of pride and momentum heading into the final weeks.

Key stats 1 San Francisco Giants sit 11th in the National League with a 77-81 record (.487 winning percentage) 2 St. Louis Cardinals rank 9th in the National League at 78-80 (.494 winning percentage) 3 Giants have struggled recently with a 2-3 record in their last five games (LLWLL) 4 Cardinals enter on a hot streak, winning three of their last five games (WWWLW)

Betting on the MLB?