Rangers vs Twins Prediction: Best Bets & Odds Breakdown For September 25

The Texas Rangers welcome the Minnesota Twins to Globe Life Field on Wednesday night in a matchup that highlights contrasting seasons, with the Rangers (79-77) still fighting for relevance while the Twins (67-89) look to play spoiler down the stretch.

Jacob deGrom takes the mound for Texas against Minnesota's Taj Bradley in what shapes up as a crucial pitching battle, with the Rangers holding significant advantages in team ERA (3.45 vs 4.67) and defensive efficiency that could prove decisive.

With Texas favoured at -132 on the moneyline and our models giving them a 63% win probability, the Rangers appear well-positioned at home, though the Twins' +110 odds offer intriguing value for bettors willing to back the underdog.

Texas Rangers vs. Minnesota Twins prediction: who will win? For tonight's Texas Rangers vs Minnesota Twins matchup, our predictive model gives the Twins a 56% chance of defeating the Rangers. Pre-game probabilities Texas Rangers -195 Moneyline Win % 44 % 56 % Minnesota Twins +168 Texas Rangers: 44% win probability Worst recent form in baseball with five straight losses (LLLLL)

Defensive struggles allowing 584 runs against while scoring 663

Below .500 record at 79-78 showing inconsistency down the stretch Minnesota Twins: 56% win probability Better run differential despite struggles (-99 runs allowed vs -148 for Texas)

More consistent offensive production (665 runs scored vs 663 for Texas)

Recent momentum with two wins in last five games compared to Texas's five-game losing streak

At Sporting Post, our custom prediction model blends insights from leading MLB analysts to give you a clear edge. Instead of sorting through endless opinions, we streamline expert picks, advanced team metrics, and market trends into one place. Our AI tracks top sources and assigns a confidence score to each prediction. These are averaged into a win probability that reflects the expert consensus. It gives you a data-backed view of what the sharpest minds in MLB expect.

Rangers vs. Twins Odds

These are the best MLB odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

Don’t miss out on top sportsbook promos. Get more out of every bet by browsing the latest US betting sites and betting apps for 2025.

Texas Rangers vs. Minnesota Twins preview

The Rangers have been impressive defensively this season, ranking first in MLB with a .991 fielding percentage and allowing just 3.45 runs per game, but they'll need that stellar pitching staff to contain a Twins offense that's struggled at .239 team batting average.

Jacob deGrom takes the mound for Texas with his vintage 2.58 career ERA and 5.36 strikeout-to-walk ratio, a stark contrast to Minnesota's Taj Bradley who carries a 4.92 ERA into Globe Life Field.

Minnesota's bullpen has been a weak spot all season with just a 52.9% save percentage and 24 blown saves, which could prove costly in what projects as a low-scoring affair with the total set at 7.5-8 runs.

The Twins find themselves 22 games under .500 at 67-89, but they've shown some pop with 184 home runs this season and will look to exploit Texas's bullpen that has surrendered 28 blown saves.

Both teams are essentially playing out the string with playoff hopes long gone, but Texas still has something to play for as they try to finish above .500 for the second straight season.

This matchup comes down to pitching depth, where the Rangers hold a clear advantage with their league-leading 3.76 runs allowed per nine innings compared to Minnesota's struggling 4.67 team ERA.

Key stats 1 Texas Rangers sit 9th in the American League with a 79-78 record (.503 win percentage) and have lost five straight games 2 Minnesota Twins rank 14th in the AL at 68-89 (.433 win percentage), fourth in the AL Central Division, 21 games behind first place 3 Rangers have scored 663 runs while allowing 584, giving them a plus-79 run differential that ranks among the better totals in the league 4 Twins have struggled defensively, allowing 764 runs against 665 scored for a minus-99 run differential that reflects their poor season

Betting on the MLB?