Cubs vs Mets Prediction: Expert Picks & Wrigley Field Edge - September 25

The New York Mets travel to Wrigley Field on Thursday night for a crucial late-season clash with the Chicago Cubs, with postseason positioning hanging in the balance as both teams fight for playoff spots.

While the Cubs (88-69) hold home field advantage and superior record, the betting market shows a nearly even split with Chicago favoured at -122 on the moneyline despite the Mets' strong road form this season.

The pitching matchup features promising young arms in Nolan McLean for the Mets and veteran Shota Imanaga for Chicago, setting up what could be a low-scoring affair at the Friendly Confines.

Chicago Cubs vs. New York Mets prediction: who will win? For tonight's Chicago Cubs vs New York Mets matchup, our predictive model gives the Cubs a 61.5% chance of defeating the Mets. Pre-game probabilities Chicago Cubs -110 Moneyline Win % 61.5 % 38.5 % New York Mets -104 Chicago Cubs: 61.5% win probability Strong offensive production with 767 runs scored this season

Solid pitching staff allowing just 637 runs against

Better recent form despite struggles, sitting 2nd in NL Central New York Mets: 38.5% win probability Inconsistent offense with only 751 runs scored compared to Cubs' 767

Defensive struggles allowing 700 runs against vs Cubs' 637

Poor road performance as they sit 12 games behind division-leading Phillies

Cubs vs. Mets Odds

These are the best MLB odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

Chicago Cubs vs. New York Mets preview

The Cubs head into Thursday night's matchup at Wrigley Field with a 7-game advantage in the standings over the visiting Mets, but both teams are still battling for playoff positioning in the final stretch.

Chicago's pitching staff has been stellar this season, posting a 3.82 ERA that ranks 6th in MLB, while their defense has been even more impressive with a .989 fielding percentage that places them 5th league-wide.

Shota Imanaga takes the mound for the Cubs with solid career numbers - a 3.11 ERA and a tight 0.993 WHIP - facing off against the Mets' Nolan McLean, who has been lights-out in limited action with a microscopic 1.28 ERA across 42 innings.

New York's offense has struggled to find consistency, managing just 4.8 runs per game despite slugging 218 home runs, while the Cubs have been nearly identical at 4.82 runs per contest but with better run prevention.

The Cubs bullpen presents a clear advantage with a 67.7% save rate that ranks 5th in baseball, compared to the Mets' struggling relievers who have converted just 58.2% of their save opportunities.

With both teams still fighting for their postseason lives, expect a tight, low-scoring affair between two clubs that know how to pitch and play defense when it matters most.

Key stats 1 Chicago Cubs sit 2nd in NL Central with 89-69 record, 7 games behind division-leading Milwaukee Brewers 2 New York Mets hold 2nd place in NL East at 81-77, trailing division-winning Philadelphia by 12 games 3 Cubs boast superior offensive output with 767 runs scored compared to Mets' 751 runs this season 4 Chicago shows stronger run differential at +130 (767-637) while New York sits at +51 (751-700)

