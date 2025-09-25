Yankees vs White Sox Prediction: Expert Odds & Picks For September 25

The Chicago White Sox wrap up a dismal 58-99 season on Thursday night at Yankee Stadium, where the New York Yankees will look to tune up for October against the worst team in baseball.

With Carlos Rodon taking the mound for New York against Chicago's Davis Martin, the Yankees enter as heavy -210 favorites in what should be a mismatch on paper.

The real intrigue lies in whether the Yankees can fine-tune their playoff preparations against a White Sox squad that's allowed over four runs per game this season.

New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox prediction: who will win? For tonight's New York Yankees vs Chicago White Sox matchup, our predictive model gives the Yankees a 74% chance of defeating the White Sox. Pre-game probabilities New York Yankees -300 Moneyline Win % 74 % 26 % Chicago White Sox +250 New York Yankees: 74% win probability Elite offensive production (827 runs scored ranks 2nd in AL)

Strong recent momentum (4-1 in last 5 games with WWWWL form)

Solid playoff positioning (90-68 record, .570 winning percentage) Chicago White Sox: 26% win probability Historically bad season (58-100 record, worst in baseball at .367 winning percentage)

Terrible recent form (1-4 in last 5 games, currently on losing streak)

Major run differential problem (-101 runs allowed vs scored, 621-722)

Yankees vs. White Sox Odds

These are the best MLB odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox preview

The White Sox roll into the Bronx carrying the weight of a dismal 58-99 record, making this Thursday night matchup feel more like a formality than a contest as they face an 89-68 Yankees squad still fighting for playoff positioning.

Davis Martin takes the mound for Chicago with a troubling 10-21 career record and 4.30 ERA, facing off against Carlos Rodon, who brings his 92-72 career mark and solid 3.73 ERA to Yankee Stadium.

New York's offense has been the story all season, leading the majors with 5.22 runs per game and mashing 263 home runs, while Chicago limps along at just 4.0 runs per contest and ranks 28th in the league.

The pitching matchup heavily favors the home team, with Rodon's superior strikeout rate and command giving the Yankees a clear edge over Martin, who has struggled with consistency throughout his career.

Chicago's bullpen has been particularly brutal, converting just 52.2% of save opportunities compared to New York's 66.1% rate, which could prove decisive in a close game.

With the White Sox already out of contention and the Yankees still hungry for wins, this sets up as a textbook trap game where motivation levels could tell the tale.

Key stats 1 Yankees sit second in AL East with 90-68 record, tied with Toronto but superior 827-675 run differential 2 White Sox own worst AL record at 58-100, allowing 101 more runs than scored (621-722) 3 New York enters hot with four straight wins (WWWWL recent form) while Chicago shows just one win in last five games 4 32-game gap separates these teams - Yankees playoff-bound, White Sox basement dwellers with 100 losses

Betting on the MLB?