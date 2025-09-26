Marlins vs Mets Prediction: Expert Picks & Miami Value Play - September 26

The New York Mets (81-77) visit the Miami Marlins (77-81) at loanDepot park on Friday night with both teams playing out the string in what's become a meaningless late-season matchup.

New York enters as -150 road favourites despite their mediocre .513 winning percentage, facing a Marlins squad that's been slightly better at home this season.

The pitching matchup features rookie Brandon Sproat making just his second career start against veteran Sandy Alcantara, who's looking to build on a solid 3.66 ERA in his return from injury.

Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets prediction: who will win? For tonight's Miami Marlins vs New York Mets matchup, our predictive model gives the Marlins a 58.5% chance of defeating the Mets. Pre-game probabilities Miami Marlins +115 Moneyline Win % 58.5 % 41.5 % New York Mets -132 Miami Marlins: 58.5% win probability Home field advantage against divisional rival (77-82 record at .484)

Better recent momentum with three wins in last five games (LLWWW)

Superior run differential management compared to season expectations New York Mets: 41.5% win probability Road struggles as visitor in late-season divisional games

Inconsistent form with mixed recent results (WLWLL)

Higher runs allowed than Miami despite better overall record (705 vs 791)

Marlins vs. Mets Odds

These are the best MLB odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets preview

The Mets arrive in Miami carrying legitimate Wild Card hopes with a crucial four-game lead over the Marlins in the standings, making this a must-win series for New York's postseason push.

Brandon Sproat gets his second career start for the Mets, bringing a 3.94 ERA in limited action, while facing the veteran Sandy Alcantara who's posted a respectable 3.66 ERA despite Miami's struggles this season.

New York's offense has been consistently solid all year, averaging 4.8 runs per game behind 220 home runs, but they'll face an Alcantara who's allowed just 7.8 hits per nine innings in his career.

The Marlins bullpen has been surprisingly reliable with a 63.9% save rate, ranking 13th in the league, which could keep them competitive in late innings despite being 77-81 overall.

Miami's home venue at loanDepot park has historically played well for underdog pitchers, and Alcantara will look to outduel the rookie Sproat in what shapes up as a classic September baseball clash.

With the Mets needing every win they can get and the Marlins playing spoiler, expect both teams to empty their benches in what could be a tightly contested Friday night affair.

Key stats 1 The Mets sit 5th in the NL East at 82-77, 12 games behind division-leading Philadelphia 2 Miami ranks 11th in the National League at 77-82, 5 games behind the Mets 3 New York has scored 759 runs while allowing 705, a +54 run differential 4 The Marlins have been outscored 699-791 for a -92 run differential this season

Betting on the MLB?