Phillies vs Twins Prediction: Expert Picks & Betting Stats For September 26

The Philadelphia Phillies enter Friday night's clash with the Minnesota Twins as solid home favourites, backed by their 93-65 record and Citizens Bank Park advantage against a struggling 68-90 Twins squad.

With Taijuan Walker taking the mound for Philadelphia against Minnesota's Joe Ryan, the Phillies' superior offensive firepower—averaging 4.89 runs per game compared to the Twins' 4.2—could prove decisive in this late-season matchup.

Despite the clear record disparity, Minnesota's +106 moneyline offers intriguing value for bettors willing to back the road underdog against a Phillies team that's been inconsistent down the stretch.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Minnesota Twins prediction: who will win? For tonight's Philadelphia Phillies vs Minnesota Twins matchup, our predictive model gives the Twins a 57% chance of defeating the Phillies. Pre-game probabilities Philadelphia Phillies -165 Moneyline Win % 43 % 57 % Minnesota Twins +144 Philadelphia Phillies: 43% win probability Poor recent form with 3 losses in last 5 games (WWLLL)

Defensive struggles allowing 4.0 runs per game despite strong record

Potential overconfidence as heavy favorites with 94-65 record Minnesota Twins: 57% win probability Recent momentum with 3 wins in last 5 games despite overall struggles

Strong offensive potential averaging 4.2 runs per game this season

Road performance advantage as underdogs with less pressure

Phillies vs. Twins Odds

These are the best MLB odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Minnesota Twins preview

The Phillies return home to Citizens Bank Park riding a strong 93-65 record that has them locked into playoff positioning, while the Twins limp into Philadelphia at 68-90 with little left to play for but pride.

Minnesota's offense has been anemic all season, ranking 21st in runs per game at just 4.2, though Joe Ryan has been a bright spot on the mound with his solid 3.81 ERA and impressive strikeout rate.

Philadelphia's lineup packs considerably more punch, averaging nearly five runs per contest behind 210 home runs and a .435 slugging percentage that ranks among the better marks in the majors.

The pitching matchup features Ryan against veteran Taijuan Walker, who brings a 4.20 ERA and has allowed over eight hits per nine innings this season.

With the Phillies' bullpen holding a respectable 62.5% save rate compared to Minnesota's dismal 53.8%, late-game situations could heavily favor the home side.

This sets up as a classic September clash between a team fine-tuning for October and another already planning for next year's rebuild.

Key stats 1 Philadelphia Phillies sit 2nd in NL standings with 94-65 record (.591 winning percentage) 2 Minnesota Twins rank 14th in AL standings with 69-90 record (.434 winning percentage) 3 Phillies scored 773 runs while allowing 641, creating a +132 run differential 4 Twins managed just 671 runs scored against 768 allowed for a -97 run differential

