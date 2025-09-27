Pirates vs Braves Prediction: Strider Start & Expert Picks - September 27

The Atlanta Braves host the Pittsburgh Pirates at Truist Park on Saturday in what shapes up as an intriguing matchup between two teams heading in opposite directions to close out the season.

With Spencer Strider (39-23 career record, 3.73 ERA) taking the mound for Atlanta against Pittsburgh's young right-hander Bubba Chandler (3-1, 4.64 ERA), the pitching duel could determine which way this game swings.

The Braves enter as solid home favorites at -210, but the Pirates' seventh-ranked team ERA of 3.80 suggests they won't go down quietly in what could be a lower-scoring affair.

Atlanta Braves vs. Pittsburgh Pirates prediction: who will win? For tonight's Atlanta Braves vs Pittsburgh Pirates matchup, our predictive model gives the Braves a 68.5% chance of defeating the Pirates. Pre-game probabilities Atlanta Braves -162 Moneyline Win % 68.5 % 31.5 % Pittsburgh Pirates +140 Atlanta Braves: 68.5% win probability Home field advantage with solid offensive production (719 runs scored)

Better overall record at 75-85 compared to Pirates' 70-90 mark

Recent momentum with three wins in last five games (LLWWW) Pittsburgh Pirates: 31.5% win probability Worst offense in NL Central with just 579 runs scored

Poor road performance as bottom-feeder with 70-90 record

Inconsistent recent form showing just two wins in last five (WLWWW)

Braves vs. Pirates Odds

These are the best MLB odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

Atlanta Braves vs. Pittsburgh Pirates preview

The Braves wrap up their disappointing season at Truist Park with a chance to spoil Pittsburgh's modest momentum, as both clubs limp toward October with records well below .500.

Spencer Strider takes the ball for Atlanta with his solid 3.73 ERA, facing rookie Bubba Chandler in what could be a pitcher-friendly affair given the under-9 total.

Pittsburgh's offense has been woeful all year, sitting dead last in MLB with just 3.6 runs per game and a meager .231 team batting average that ranks among the worst in recent memory.

The Braves haven't been much better at the plate, but their 4.50 runs per contest gives them a clear edge over a Pirates lineup that's managed just 569 runs all season.

Atlanta's bullpen has been shaky with a 61.1% save rate, but Pittsburgh's relief corps hasn't been reliable either, converting just 35 of 61 save opportunities this year.

With both teams already looking toward 2026, Saturday's contest feels more like a showcase for individual performances than a meaningful September clash.

Key stats 1 Atlanta sits 4th in NL East with a 75-85 record, 20 games behind division-leading Philadelphia 2 The Braves have scored 719 runs but allowed 730, posting a negative-11 run differential 3 Pittsburgh ranks 5th in NL Central at 70-90, the worst record among all NL Central teams 4 The Pirates have managed just 579 runs scored this season, the lowest total in their division

