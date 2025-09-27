Marlins vs Mets Prediction: Expert Picks & Miami Value - September 27

The New York Mets travel to Miami this Saturday looking to keep their late-season push alive against a Marlins team that has quietly played solid baseball at loanDepot park.

With Sean Manaea taking the ball for the Mets against Miami's Eury Perez, this matchup features two clubs separated by just four games in the standings but heading in different directions.

The betting market shows modest confidence in New York at -122, though Miami's +102 home odds suggest this divisional clash could go either way.

Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets prediction: who will win? For tonight's Miami Marlins vs New York Mets matchup, our predictive model gives the Marlins a 54.5% chance of defeating the Mets. Pre-game probabilities Miami Marlins +110 Moneyline Win % 54.5 % 45.5 % New York Mets -124 Miami Marlins: 54.5% win probability Home field advantage with strong recent momentum (2-3 in last 5 but won last 2 games)

Better offensive production averaging 4.4 runs per game (705 runs in 160 games)

Superior run differential at -88 compared to Mets' -50, showing more competitive games New York Mets: 45.5% win probability Road struggles evident in identical 78-82 record despite higher expectations

Inconsistent recent form going 2-3 in last 5 games with losses in 3 of 5

Defensive concerns allowing 4.4 runs per game (711 runs against in 160 games)

Marlins vs. Mets Odds

These are the best MLB odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets preview

The Marlins find themselves playing spoiler in the final week of the season, hosting a Mets team that's clinging to playoff hopes with an 81-77 record against Miami's disappointing 77-81 campaign.

Sean Manaea takes the ball for New York carrying a 4.09 ERA and solid strikeout numbers, while Miami counters with young Eury Perez, who's shown promise with a 3.68 ERA despite the team's struggles.

Both offenses have been middling this season, with the Mets averaging 4.8 runs per game compared to Miami's 4.42, though New York's slightly better power numbers could make the difference in hitter-friendly loanDepot park.

The bullpens tell different stories, as Miami's relievers have been more reliable with a 63.9% save rate compared to New York's shaky 58.2% mark.

With the betting line favoring the visitors at -122, this shapes up as the type of late-season game where motivation and execution matter more than talent on paper.

For Miami, it's about pride and potentially playing the role of spoiler, while the Mets desperately need every win they can get with October dreams still alive.

Key stats 1 New York Mets sit 6th in National League standings with 82-78 record (.513) 2 Miami Marlins rank 10th in National League at 78-82 (.488), four games behind Mets 3 Mets score 761 runs but allow 711, while Marlins managed just 705 runs against 793 allowed 4 Mets show mixed recent form at 2-3 in last five games, Marlins slightly better at 3-2

