Brewers vs Reds Prediction: Expert Odds & Best Bets For September 27

The Milwaukee Brewers host the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday night at American Family Field with playoff positioning on the line, as Milwaukee (96-63) looks to solidify their postseason seeding while Cincinnati (80-78) fights to stay mathematically alive.

The betting market favors the Brewers as -160 home favorites, but the Reds have shown they can compete with anyone down the stretch despite their underdog status.

With Andrew Abbott taking the mound for Cincinnati against Milwaukee's Jacob Misiorowski, this matchup features two clubs heading in opposite directions as the regular season winds down.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Cincinnati Reds prediction: who will win? For tonight's Milwaukee Brewers vs Cincinnati Reds matchup, our predictive model gives the Reds a 58.5% chance of defeating the Brewers. Pre-game probabilities Milwaukee Brewers -150 Moneyline Win % 41.5 % 58.5 % Cincinnati Reds +130 Milwaukee Brewers: 41.5% win probability Poor recent form losing four of last five games (LWLLL)

Defensive struggles allowing 3.9 runs per game (625 runs against in 160 games)

Momentum concerns with three straight losses heading into this contest Cincinnati Reds: 58.5% win probability Strong recent form with three wins in last five games (WWLLW)

Solid offensive production averaging 4.4 runs per game (707 runs in 160 games)

Better run differential at +34 compared to Milwaukee's recent struggles

At Sporting Post, our custom prediction model blends insights from leading MLB analysts to give you a clear edge. Instead of sorting through endless opinions, we streamline expert picks, advanced team metrics, and market trends into one place. Our AI tracks top sources and assigns a confidence score to each prediction. These are averaged into a win probability that reflects the expert consensus. It gives you a data-backed view of what the sharpest minds in MLB expect.

Brewers vs. Reds Odds

These are the best MLB odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

Don’t miss out on top sportsbook promos. Get more out of every bet by browsing the latest US betting sites and betting apps for 2025.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Cincinnati Reds preview

The Brewers enter their Saturday night clash with the Reds having already locked up 96 wins and a playoff spot, but they'll be looking to tune up with a promising rookie on the mound in Jacob Misiorowski.

Cincinnati sits at 80-78 with their season winding down, though they've shown decent offensive balance this year with 244 doubles and solid production throughout the lineup.

Andrew Abbott takes the ball for the Reds with a solid 3.40 ERA in his career, facing off against Misiorowski who's still finding his footing in the majors with a 4.41 ERA across 63 innings.

Milwaukee's offense has been clicking all season, averaging over five runs per game behind 164 home runs, while their pitching staff ranks third in MLB with just 3.96 runs allowed per nine innings.

The betting market reflects Milwaukee's edge at home, installing them as heavy favorites at -160, though Cincinnati has shown they can hang around with most teams this year.

With the Brewers likely managing workloads ahead of October and the Reds playing loose with nothing to lose, this could be a more competitive affair than the odds suggest.

Key stats 1 Milwaukee Brewers lead the NL Central at 96-64, 14 games ahead of second-place Cincinnati 2 Cincinnati Reds sit third in NL Central at 82-78, 14 games behind division-leading Milwaukee 3 Brewers have scored 798 runs while allowing just 625, a league-best +173 run differential 4 Reds are 2-3 in their last five games with recent form showing inconsistency (WWLLW)

Betting on the MLB?