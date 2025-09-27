MLB Best Bets September 27: Judge Homer Value, Yankees Spread, Cubs Over

The Yankees have won 9 of their last 11 games and are riding a hot streak at home against weaker competition.

New York has won by at least two runs in each of their last five victories against Baltimore specifically.

Cam Schlittler dominated Baltimore in his last start, allowing just three hits and one earned run over 5.1 innings.

Tomoyuki Sugano was shelled by the Yankees in his previous outing, lasting only three innings while giving up six hits and four runs.

The stakes are extra high with the AL East crown on the line, and the Yankees have momentum while Baltimore has dropped 5 of 8.