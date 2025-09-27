Yankees vs Orioles Prediction: AL East Stakes Drive Best Bets - September 28

The New York Yankees are on fire with six straight wins and deadlocked with Toronto at 92-68, needing every victory in their chase for the AL East crown when they host the basement-dwelling Baltimore Orioles on Saturday.

With Cam Schlittler looking to build on his dominant performance against these same Orioles and Aaron Judge red-hot with multiple hits in three straight games, New York faces a Baltimore squad that has struggled mightily, losing five of eight while starter Tomoyuki Sugano carries a brutal 6.00 ERA this month.

The Yankees have owned this matchup recently, winning by multiple runs in five straight victories over Baltimore, but with division title hopes hanging in the balance, there's no room for complacency at Yankee Stadium.

New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles prediction: who will win? For tonight's New York Yankees vs Baltimore Orioles matchup, our predictive model gives the Yankees a 59.33% chance of defeating the Orioles. Pre-game probabilities New York Yankees -172 Moneyline Win % 59.33 % 40.67 % Baltimore Orioles +144 New York Yankees: 59.33% win probability AL East dominance with a 93-68 record (.578 winning percentage)

Strong offensive production averaging 5.25 runs per game (846 runs in 161 games)

Red-hot form with five straight wins (WWWWW recent form) Baltimore Orioles: 40.67% win probability Poor defensive performance allowing 4.87 runs per game (785 runs against in 161 games)

Inconsistent recent form with two losses in last five games (LLWLW)

Bottom-half AL East record at 75-86 (.466 winning percentage)

Yankees vs. Orioles Odds

These are the best MLB odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles preview

The Yankees enter this Saturday afternoon clash riding a scorching six-game winning streak with their backs against the wall, deadlocked with Toronto at 92-68 in a fierce AL East title race.

New York has feasted on weaker competition lately, winning nine of their last 11 against struggling Central Division opponents and these same Orioles, who sit 18 games back in the division basement.

Cam Schlittler takes the ball for the Yankees coming off a dominant performance against Baltimore just five days ago, limiting the O's to three hits and one earned run across 5.1 innings.

The Orioles counter with Tomoyuki Sugano, who got absolutely shelled by this same Yankees lineup in his last outing, lasting just three innings while surrendering six hits and four earned runs.

Aaron Judge continues his MVP-caliber campaign and has torched Sugano this season, going 6-for-7 with two home runs and looking locked in during this crucial stretch run.

With the division crown hanging in the balance and just days left in the regular season, every pitch matters for a Yankees team that cannot afford to let up against an Orioles squad playing spoiler.

Key stats 1 Yankees top the AL East at 93-68 with a .578 winning percentage, 18 games ahead of fifth-place Baltimore 2 Baltimore sits last in the AL East at 75-86 (.466), struggling with a negative run differential of -110 3 New York rides a five-game winning streak (WWWWW) while the Orioles alternate wins and losses (LLWLW) 4 The Yankees offense leads the division with 846 runs scored compared to Baltimore's 675, a 171-run gap

