Phillies vs Twins Prediction: Expert Picks & Betting Odds For September 27

The Philadelphia Phillies look to continue their playoff push as they host the struggling Minnesota Twins at Citizens Bank Park on Saturday, with the home side sitting as heavy -145 favorites despite sending rookie Mick Abel to the mound.

Philadelphia enters with a commanding 93-65 record and significant offensive advantages, averaging nearly five runs per game compared to Minnesota's 4.2, while the Twins' 4.65 team ERA ranks among the worst in baseball.

The pitching matchup features veteran Aaron Nola taking the ball for the Phillies against Abel, who carries a concerning 7.36 ERA through his brief MLB career, setting up what could be a lopsided affair in the City of Brotherly Love.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Minnesota Twins prediction: who will win? For tonight's Philadelphia Phillies vs Minnesota Twins matchup, our predictive model gives the Phillies a 51% chance of defeating the Twins. Pre-game probabilities Philadelphia Phillies -205 Moneyline Win % 51 % 49 % Minnesota Twins +172 Philadelphia Phillies: 51% win probability Elite offensive production averaging 4.85 runs per game (776 runs in 160 games)

Strong NL East division leaders with 95-65 record (.594 winning percentage)

Superior run differential of +134 compared to Twins' -99 deficit Minnesota Twins: 49% win probability Poor offensive output at 4.20 runs per game (672 runs in 160 games)

Struggling defensively, allowing 4.82 runs per game (771 runs against)

Disappointing 69-91 record (.431 winning percentage) in weak AL Central

At Sporting Post, our custom prediction model blends insights from leading MLB analysts to give you a clear edge. Instead of sorting through endless opinions, we streamline expert picks, advanced team metrics, and market trends into one place. Our AI tracks top sources and assigns a confidence score to each prediction. These are averaged into a win probability that reflects the expert consensus. It gives you a data-backed view of what the sharpest minds in MLB expect.

Phillies vs. Twins Odds

These are the best MLB odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

Don’t miss out on top sportsbook promos. Get more out of every bet by browsing the latest US betting sites and betting apps for 2025.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Minnesota Twins preview

The Phillies enter Saturday's matchup at Citizens Bank Park sitting pretty at 93-65, a stark contrast to the Twins' disappointing 68-90 campaign that has them firmly out of contention.

Philadelphia's offense has been clicking all season, averaging nearly five runs per game behind 210 home runs and a solid .435 slugging percentage, while Minnesota's lineup has struggled to generate consistent production with just a .239 team batting average.

On the mound, Aaron Nola brings his veteran presence and 3.84 career ERA to face rookie Mick Abel, who's battled through growing pains with a 7.36 ERA across 33 innings in his young career.

The pitching matchup tells the story here - Philadelphia's staff ranks eighth in MLB with a 3.85 ERA compared to Minnesota's 25th-ranked 4.65 mark, highlighting the gulf in class between these clubs.

For the Twins, this late-season series offers young players like Abel valuable experience against a playoff-bound club, while the Phillies look to stay sharp heading into October.

Citizens Bank Park should favor Philadelphia's power hitters, as the home team seeks to continue building momentum with the postseason just around the corner.

Key stats 1 Philadelphia ranks 2nd in National League with 95-65 record (.594 winning percentage), 13 games clear of .500 2 Phillies have scored 776 runs while allowing 642, posting a +134 run differential that ranks among NL's best 3 Minnesota sits 4th in AL Central at 69-91 (.431), trailing division-leading Cleveland by 17 games 4 Twins have struggled defensively, allowing 771 runs against 672 scored for a -99 run differential

Betting on the MLB?