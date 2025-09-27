Mariners vs Dodgers Prediction: Expert Picks & Stats For September 27

The Seattle Mariners host the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night in a crucial late-season clash between two teams locked in identical 89-69 records at T-Mobile Park.

Both clubs enter with strong pitching matchups as Tyler Glasnow (3.75 ERA) takes the mound for LA against Seattle's Logan Gilbert (3.58 ERA), setting up what should be a tight, low-scoring affair.

The betting market reflects the even nature of this contest, with Seattle sitting as slight home favorites at -144 while the total hovers around 7.5-8 runs.

Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Dodgers prediction: who will win? For tonight's Seattle Mariners vs Los Angeles Dodgers matchup, our predictive model gives the Dodgers a 61.5% chance of defeating the Mariners. Pre-game probabilities Seattle Mariners -120 Moneyline Win % 38.5 % 61.5 % Los Angeles Dodgers +102 Seattle Mariners: 38.5% win probability Poor recent form showing inconsistency (LWWWW vs Dodgers' WWWLL)

Lower scoring offense (762 runs vs Dodgers' 814)

Weaker run prevention (683 runs allowed vs Dodgers' 679) Los Angeles Dodgers: 61.5% win probability Superior offensive production (814 runs scored vs Seattle's 762)

Better run differential (+135 vs Seattle's +79)

Strong winning percentage (.569 compared to Seattle's .563)

Mariners vs. Dodgers Odds

These are the best MLB odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Dodgers preview

Both clubs enter this matchup locked at 89-69, making this late September clash crucial for playoff positioning as the regular season winds down.

Tyler Glasnow takes the ball for Los Angeles with a solid 3.75 ERA, but he'll face a Seattle lineup that's struck out just 1,399 times this season while drawing over 530 walks.

The Mariners counter with Logan Gilbert, whose 3.58 ERA and impressive 4.88 strikeout-to-walk ratio have been key to their strong campaign.

Seattle's bullpen holds a slight edge with 90 holds compared to LA's 124, though both teams have struggled in save situations with conversion rates around 63%.

The Dodgers bring more pop with 235 home runs versus Seattle's 236, while both offenses have been productive with LA averaging 5.1 runs per game and Seattle close behind at 4.77.

Playing at T-Mobile Park could favor the home side, especially with both teams sporting identical records and desperately needing every win in this tight race.

Key stats 1 Seattle leads the AL West at 90-70 (.563) while Los Angeles tops the NL West at 91-69 (.569) 2 The Dodgers have scored 814 runs this season compared to Seattle's 762, a 52-run offensive advantage 3 Seattle allows 683 runs against versus LA's 679, making the pitching matchup nearly even 4 Both teams enter on mixed form with Seattle going 4-1 in their last 5 games (LWWWW) while LA is 2-3 (WWWLL)

