Nationals vs White Sox Prediction: Best Bets & Odds Breakdown For September 27

The Washington Nationals host the Chicago White Sox at Nationals Park on Saturday in a battle between two teams heading in opposite directions during the final stretch of a disappointing season.

While neither club is playing for postseason hopes, the Nationals enter as moderate home favourites at -160 despite both teams' struggles, with Washington's 65-94 record slightly better than Chicago's dismal 58-100 mark.

The pitching matchup features Sean Burke taking the mound for the White Sox against Washington's Jake Irvin, with the total set at 8.5 runs in what could be a more competitive game than the records suggest.

Washington Nationals vs. Chicago White Sox prediction: who will win? For tonight's Washington Nationals vs Chicago White Sox matchup, our predictive model gives the White Sox a 61% chance of defeating the Nationals. Pre-game probabilities Washington Nationals -120 Moneyline Win % 39 % 61 % Chicago White Sox +102 Washington Nationals: 39% win probability Worst pitching staff in baseball allowing 886 runs against

Poor overall record at 65-95 (.406 winning percentage)

Inconsistent recent form going 2-3 in their last 5 games Chicago White Sox: 61% win probability Better offensive production despite struggles (634 runs scored vs Nationals' 681)

Superior recent form momentum with 2-3 record in last 5 games

Stronger road performance potential against weaker home opposition

Nationals vs. White Sox Odds

These are the best MLB odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

Washington Nationals vs. Chicago White Sox preview

These two teams epitomize struggles in different ways as the season winds down, with the White Sox owning the worst record in baseball at 58-100 while the Nationals sit just seven games better at 65-94.

Chicago limps into D.C. averaging a meager 3.9 runs per game, ranking 28th in baseball, while their pitching staff has been equally porous with a 4.25 ERA that places them squarely in the bottom half of the league.

Sean Burke takes the mound for the White Sox sporting a 6-11 career record and 3.93 ERA, facing off against Washington's Jake Irvin, who carries a much more concerning 4.93 career ERA and 22-34 record.

The Nationals offense provides slightly more pop with 4.23 runs per game, but their pitching woes run even deeper than Chicago's, surrendering 5.34 runs per nine innings which ranks dead last at 29th in MLB.

Both bullpens have been unreliable all season, with Chicago blowing 22 of 46 save opportunities while Washington has managed just a 65.5% save rate despite ranking 9th in the category.

Saturday's matchup at Nationals Park represents little more than two rebuilding clubs going through the motions, though the White Sox enter as slight underdogs despite their historically poor campaign.

Key stats 1 Washington Nationals sit dead last in the NL East at 65-95, 30 games behind division-leading Philadelphia 2 Chicago White Sox are basement dwellers in the AL Central at 59-101, the worst record in baseball 3 The Nationals have been outscored 886-681 this season, a brutal -205 run differential 4 Chicago has struggled even more offensively, managing just 634 runs while allowing 736 for a -102 difference

