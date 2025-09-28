Cubs vs Cardinals Prediction: Over Bet & Best Picks For September 28

The Chicago Cubs welcome the St. Louis Cardinals to Wrigley Field for Saturday's pivotal matchup, with both teams entering on vastly different trajectories as the season winds down.

Chicago sits at 89-69 and boasts one of MLB's most explosive offenses, ranking eighth in runs per game at 4.85, while the Cardinals (78-81) have struggled to find consistency despite their solid offensive foundation.

With the Cubs favored at -1.5 but both starting pitchers showing concerning underlying metrics, this NL Central clash could turn into the high-scoring affair that bettors are eyeing with the 9.5 total.

Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals prediction: who will win? For tonight's Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals matchup, our predictive model gives the Cubs a 66.33% chance of defeating the Cardinals. Pre-game probabilities Chicago Cubs -170 Moneyline Win % 66.33 % 33.67 % St. Louis Cardinals +143 Chicago Cubs: 66.33% win probability Superior offensive production (791 runs scored vs Cardinals' 689)

Better overall record sitting 13 games above .500 compared to Cardinals at 5 games under

Stronger recent momentum with 3-2 record in last 5 games while Cardinals are also 2-3 St. Louis Cardinals: 33.67% win probability Defensive struggles allowing 752 runs compared to Cubs' 649 runs allowed

Below .500 record at 78-83 showing inconsistent play throughout the season

Poor recent form going 2-3 in their last 5 games with back-to-back losses

Cubs vs. Cardinals Odds

These are the best MLB odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals preview

The Cubs return to Wrigley Field looking to keep their playoff hopes alive against a Cardinals team that's already been eliminated from postseason contention, but division rivalries rarely care about standings.

Chicago's offense has been clicking lately, ranking eighth in runs per game at 4.85, while their pitching staff has been solid with a 3.81 ERA that sits seventh in MLB.

The Cardinals counter with a lineup that's struggled to find consistency, averaging just 4.3 runs per contest, though they've shown they can still cause problems for division foes.

Michael McGreevy takes the mound for St. Louis with an 8-3 record but concerning underlying numbers, including a 4.80 expected ERA that suggests he's been fortunate to this point.

Jameson Taillon starts for the Cubs and despite recent success, his metrics tell a different story with bottom-half rankings in several key categories including strikeout rate and barrel percentage.

Seiya Suzuki has torched McGreevy in limited exposure with an .833 slugging percentage and one homer, making him a key factor in what should be another high-scoring affair between these Central Division rivals.

Key stats 1 The Cubs sit 2nd in the NL Central with 91 wins compared to the Cardinals' 4th place position with 78 wins 2 Chicago has scored 791 runs this season while allowing 649, giving them a +142 run differential versus St. Louis' -63 differential (689 scored, 752 allowed) 3 The Cubs are 13 games ahead of the Cardinals in the division standings with identical 161 games played 4 St. Louis enters on poor form with three straight losses (LLLWW recent record) while Chicago shows mixed recent results (WWLWL)

