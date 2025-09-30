Guardians vs Tigers Prediction: Best Bets & Odds Breakdown For October 1

The Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Guardians clash in Game 1 of the AL Wild Card series at Progressive Field on Tuesday, setting up a compelling matchup between aces Tarik Skubal and Gavin Williams.

Skubal has dominated Cleveland this season with just two earned runs across 28 innings in four starts, while Williams enters the postseason red-hot with five straight outings allowing two runs or fewer.

With both pitchers at the top of their game and Detroit's offense struggling against righties in September, this opener has all the makings of a classic playoff pitcher's duel.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers prediction: who will win? For today's Cleveland Guardians vs Detroit Tigers matchup, our predictive model gives the Tigers a 69.67% chance of defeating the Guardians. Pre-game probabilities Cleveland Guardians -118 Moneyline Win % 30.33 % 69.67 % Detroit Tigers +105 Cleveland Guardians: 30.33% win probability Inconsistent run production in recent games

Home field disadvantage against strong road teams Detroit Tigers: 69.67% win probability Strong offensive momentum heading into October baseball

Road performance advantage in late-season matchups

Pitching depth providing consistent starts down the stretch

At Sporting Post, our custom prediction model blends insights from leading MLB analysts to give you a clear edge. Instead of sorting through endless opinions, we streamline expert picks, advanced team metrics, and market trends into one place. Our AI tracks top sources and assigns a confidence score to each prediction. These are averaged into a win probability that reflects the expert consensus. It gives you a data-backed view of what the sharpest minds in MLB expect.

Guardians vs. Tigers Odds

These are the best MLB odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers preview

Tuesday's wild card opener at Progressive Field shapes up as a classic pitcher's duel with Detroit's Tarik Skubal taking the mound against Cleveland's Gavin Williams. Skubal has absolutely tormented the Guardians this season, allowing just two earned runs across 28 innings in four regular season starts against them. The Tigers ace enters the postseason red hot, holding opponents to one run or fewer in six of his last seven outings. Cleveland counters with Williams, who has been equally impressive down the stretch with five straight starts allowing two runs or fewer. Detroit's offense struggled mightily in September, ranking 25th in average and 27th in ISO against righties, while Cleveland managed just 3.97 runs per game during the regular season. Jose Ramirez stands out as the key offensive threat for the Guardians, posting a stellar .375 average with a .975 OPS in 32 career at-bats against Skubal.

