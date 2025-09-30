Yankees vs Red Sox Prediction: Wild Card Expert Picks & Odds - September 30

The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees renew their storied rivalry in Game 1 of the AL Wild Card at Yankee Stadium, where Boston enters as +162 underdogs despite their solid 3.70 ERA ranking fourth in MLB.

The pitching matchup features Garrett Crochet's impressive 2.95 ERA and 549 career strikeouts against Max Fried's veteran presence and 92-41 career record, setting up a classic duel in the Bronx.

With the Yankees averaging 5.24 runs per game to lead baseball and the Red Sox countering with superior pitching depth, this playoff opener promises the intensity these franchises are known for.

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox prediction: who will win? For tonight's New York Yankees vs Boston Red Sox matchup, our predictive model gives the Red Sox a 59% chance of defeating the Yankees. Pre-game probabilities New York Yankees -134 Moneyline Win % 41 % 59 % Boston Red Sox +115 New York Yankees: 41% win probability Inconsistent starting rotation performance (Creates early deficits that are tough to overcome)

Struggles with left-handed pitching matchups (Limits offensive production against southpaws)

Poor defensive efficiency in key moments (Costly errors have plagued recent performances) Boston Red Sox: 59% win probability Strong offensive production in divisional matchups (Red Sox have historically performed well against AL East rivals)

Solid bullpen depth providing late-game stability (Key factor in close Yankees-Red Sox games)

Effective situational hitting with runners in scoring position (Critical advantage in high-leverage spots)

Yankees vs. Red Sox Odds

These are the best MLB odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox preview

The Red Sox head into hostile territory for Game 1 of the AL Wild Card, where their stellar pitching staff (3.70 ERA, 4th in MLB) gets a massive test against the Yankees' potent offense that leads baseball with 5.24 runs per game.

Garrett Crochet takes the mound for Boston with impressive career numbers (2.95 ERA, 1.094 WHIP) facing Max Fried, who brings his own credentials with a 3.04 ERA and proven postseason experience.

The Yankees finished five games ahead in the standings, but Boston's pitching depth could be the equalizer in what figures to be a tight series opener.

New York's power advantage is clear with 274 home runs compared to Boston's 186, though the Red Sox have been more disciplined at the plate with fewer strikeouts despite similar offensive output.

Both bullpens carry question marks heading in, with the Yankees holding a slight edge in save percentage (67.2% vs 61.6%) but Boston's relievers showing better control in high-leverage spots.

This rivalry never lacks intensity, and with October baseball on the line at Yankee Stadium, expect both clubs to empty the tank from the first pitch.

