Cubs vs Padres Prediction: Wild Card Game 2 Picks & Odds - October 2

The Chicago Cubs host the San Diego Padres at Wrigley Field on Wednesday for Game 2 of the NL Wild Card series, with Chicago holding home field advantage despite San Diego's slightly better regular season record (90-72 vs 92-70).

Dylan Cease takes the mound for the Padres against Cubs ace Shota Imanaga in what shapes up as a pitcher's duel between two teams that ranked among baseball's best defensively this season.

With the Cubs favoured at -122 and a low total of 9 runs, this matchup could come down to which team can manufacture runs against elite pitching staffs that both finished in the top 10 for ERA.

Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego Padres prediction: who will win? For tonight's Chicago Cubs vs San Diego Padres matchup, our predictive model gives the Cubs a 63% chance of defeating the Padres. Pre-game probabilities Chicago Cubs -110 Moneyline Win % 63 % 37 % San Diego Padres +100 Chicago Cubs: 63% win probability Home field advantage at Wrigley Field provides familiar conditions and crowd support

Strong offensive depth with multiple players capable of driving in runs

Experienced bullpen that has shown consistency in late-inning situations San Diego Padres: 37% win probability Road struggles continue to plague the team's overall record

Inconsistent starting pitching has led to early deficits in recent games

Offensive production drops significantly with runners in scoring position

Cubs vs. Padres Odds

These are the best MLB odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego Padres preview

Game 2 of the NL Wild Card series shifts to Wrigley Field where the Cubs hold a slight edge after splitting the season series with San Diego.

The pitching matchup features Dylan Cease taking the mound for the Padres against Chicago's Shota Imanaga, two hurlers who've been quietly excellent this season with ERAs under 4.00.

San Diego's defense has been their calling card all year, ranking third in baseball with a stellar .717 defensive efficiency rate that could prove crucial in a must-win playoff atmosphere.

Chicago counters with a more potent offense that's averaged nearly half a run more per game than the Padres, though both clubs have struggled to string together consistent scoring lately.

The Cubs' bullpen depth gives them an advantage in what could become a late-inning chess match, boasting 110 holds compared to San Diego's 104.

With both teams sitting just two games apart in the regular season standings, this series has the makings of a classic where small margins and clutch moments will decide who advances.

