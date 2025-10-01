MLB Best Bets October 1: Wild Card Elimination Games Drive Top Picks

Bibee has been dominant against Detroit this season, posting a stellar 0.95 ERA across three starts with a 3-0 record.

The right-hander allowed just two earned runs in his last 12 innings against the Tigers, showing consistent success against this lineup.

Cleveland desperately needs a quality start with their season on the line, and Bibee finished September with an impressive 1.30 ERA.

His ability to limit hard contact ranks in the 80th percentile, which should trouble Detroit's struggling offense that averaged the seventh-fewest runs per game over their final ten contests.

This elimination game scenario favors Bibee's experience and proven track record against these hitters.