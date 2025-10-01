Yankees vs Red Sox Prediction: Expert Picks & Betting Odds For October 1

The intense rivalry between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox takes centre stage at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday as the two American League powerhouses clash in Game 2 of the Wild Card series.

With the Yankees holding home-field advantage despite their -122 moneyline odds, this matchup features two evenly matched clubs separated by just five wins in the regular season standings.

All eyes will be on the pitching duel between Boston's Brayan Bello and New York's Carlos Rodon, as both teams look to gain crucial momentum in what promises to be a tightly contested postseason battle.

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox prediction: who will win? For tonight's New York Yankees vs Boston Red Sox matchup, our predictive model gives the Red Sox a 52% chance of defeating the Yankees. Pre-game probabilities New York Yankees -170 Moneyline Win % 48 % 52 % Boston Red Sox +150 New York Yankees: 48% win probability Inconsistent bullpen performance in high-leverage situations

Struggles against left-handed pitching in recent contests

Home field advantage diminished by recent defensive lapses Boston Red Sox: 52% win probability Strong road performance in divisional matchups (historically competitive at Yankee Stadium)

Balanced offensive attack that creates consistent scoring opportunities

Late-season momentum with key players hitting their stride

Yankees vs. Red Sox Odds

These are the best MLB odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox preview

The Yankees and Red Sox meet for Game 2 of their Wild Card series at Yankee Stadium, with New York looking to capitalize on home field advantage after taking the opener.

Boston enters this crucial matchup with one of baseball's most reliable rotations, posting a 3.70 team ERA that ranks fourth in the majors, while their offense has been steady if unspectacular at 4.9 runs per game.

The Yankees counter with the league's most potent attack, leading MLB with 5.24 runs per contest behind 274 home runs and a .455 slugging percentage that's given opposing pitchers fits all season.

Carlos Rodon takes the hill for New York with a solid 3.74 ERA and proven playoff experience, while Boston counters with Brayan Bello, whose 4.10 ERA suggests this could be a higher-scoring affair than Game 1.

The Red Sox bullpen has been their Achilles heel, blowing 28 saves and posting just a 61.6% save rate, which could prove costly in a must-win elimination scenario.

With the Yankees' powerful lineup facing a shaky Boston pen and the pressure mounting on the visiting Red Sox, this classic rivalry matchup has all the ingredients for October drama at the Stadium.

