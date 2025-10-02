MLB Best Bets Today: Game 3 Wild Card Picks and Expert Predictions October 2

October 2 delivers three decisive Game 3 Wild Card matchups with playoff survival on the line, creating sharp betting angles our experts have identified across multiple markets.

Jack Flaherty's road struggles stand out as he faces Cleveland, while Jameson Taillon gets the nod for Chicago against a Padres offense that's managed just four runs through two games.

From pitcher props targeting vulnerable starters to player performance bets on Aaron Judge's hot streak, we've found value in today's win-or-go-home scenarios.

MLB best bets Game Time Pick No available picks

Betting on the MLB?