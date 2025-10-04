Brewers vs Cubs Prediction: NLDS Game 1 Best Bets & Odds - October 4

The Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers clash in Game 1 of the NLDS at American Family Field on Saturday, with the Brewers favoured at -155 on the moneyline despite the Cubs' strong regular season finish.

Milwaukee ace Freddy Peralta takes the mound with a stellar 17-6 record and 2.70 ERA, facing a Cubs lineup that has struck out at a concerning 29.3% rate against him in recent matchups.

While the Brewers hold home-field advantage and superior pitching depth, Chicago's resilient roster and +130 underdog value make this opening clash far from a foregone conclusion.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs prediction: who will win? For tonight's Milwaukee Brewers vs Chicago Cubs matchup, our predictive model gives the Brewers a 52% chance of defeating the Cubs. Pre-game probabilities Milwaukee Brewers -155 Moneyline Win % 52 % 48 % Chicago Cubs +135 Milwaukee Brewers: 52% win probability Home field advantage provides crucial edge in tight divisional contests

Strong bullpen depth gives late-game reliability in close matchups

Balanced offensive attack creates multiple scoring threats throughout lineup Chicago Cubs: 48% win probability Road struggles continue to hamper performance away from Wrigley Field

Inconsistent starting rotation lacks dependable innings from back-end starters

Offensive production drops significantly with runners in scoring position

Brewers vs. Cubs Odds

These are the best MLB odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs preview

The Cubs head to Milwaukee for Game 1 of the NLDS carrying momentum from a solid 92-70 campaign, but they'll face a Brewers squad that won 97 games and finished with one of baseball's stingiest pitching staffs.

Milwaukee's ace Freddy Peralta takes the mound with impressive credentials - a 17-6 record and 2.70 ERA this season - and he's been particularly dominant against Chicago, posting a 2.67 ERA over their last six meetings.

The Cubs counter with Matthew Boyd, who delivered a respectable 14-8 record with a 3.21 ERA, setting up what should be a quality pitching duel at American Family Field.

Chicago's offense managed 4.9 runs per game during the regular season behind 223 home runs, while Milwaukee's balanced attack produced slightly more at 4.98 runs per contest despite hitting fewer long balls.

Both bullpens have been solid but not spectacular, with Milwaukee converting 68.2% of save opportunities and Chicago at 68.8%, meaning late-game situations could prove crucial in this opener.

The Brewers enter as home favorites, but these NL Central foes know each other well, and October baseball has a way of leveling the playing field regardless of regular season records.

