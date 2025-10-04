CF Montreal vs Nashville SC Prediction: Over 3.5 Goals & Best Odds - October 4

CF Montreal welcome Nashville SC to Saputo Stadium on Saturday looking to salvage pride from a dismal campaign that sees them rooted to the bottom of the Eastern Conference with just six wins from 32 matches.

The visitors arrive in vastly different form, sitting fourth in the East and boasting a dominant 3-0 victory over Montreal earlier this season that extended Nashville's best-ever start to an MLS campaign.

With Montreal's leaky defence conceding 1.5 goals per game at home and Nashville's Sam Surridge firing on 22 goals this season, this clash between basement dwellers and playoff contenders promises goals despite the gulf in class.

CF Montreal vs. Nashville SC prediction: who will win? For today's CF Montreal vs Nashville SC matchup, our predictive model gives Montreal a 52% chance of defeating Nashville SC. Pre-game probabilities CF Montreal +270 Moneyline Win % 52 % 48 % Nashville SC -105 CF Montreal: 52% win probability Home advantage provides crucial edge in tight contests

Strong recent form suggests momentum building

Better defensive structure limits opponent scoring chances Nashville SC: 48% win probability Road form historically challenging against Eastern opposition

Inconsistent attacking output in recent matches

Defensive lapses cost points in crucial moments

At Sporting Post, our unique prediction model combines insights from top MLS experts to give you a clear edge. Rather than digging through countless opinions, you can rely on our predictions to reflect the broader market sentiment. We scan trusted sources, analyzing expert picks, team data, and betting trends—then our AI assigns a confidence score to each prediction. These scores are averaged to create an 'expert opinion' win probability, offering a data-driven snapshot of what the smartest minds in MLS are thinking.

Montreal vs. Nashville Odds

These are the best MLS odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

Don’t miss out on top sportsbook promos. Get more out of every bet by browsing the latest US betting sites and betting apps for 2025.

CF Montreal vs. Nashville SC preview

Montreal enters this clash sitting dead last in the Eastern Conference with just 27 points from 32 matches, a stark contrast to Nashville's playoff-chasing fourth place position with 53 points.

The gulf in class became painfully obvious when these sides met in March, with Nashville cruising to a 3-0 victory that marked their third straight clean sheet and extended their best-ever five-game start.

Prince Owusu has been Montreal's lone bright spot this season, leading the club with 13 MLS goals, but his individual brilliance hasn't been enough to mask serious defensive frailties that have seen them concede multiple goals regularly.

Nashville arrives with Sam Surridge firing on all cylinders after netting 22 goals this campaign, while playmaker Hany Mukhtar continues to pull the strings in midfield with his 50 career regular-season assists.

Montreal's recent form tells a troubling story - they've managed just one win in their last six outings and have been particularly vulnerable at home, where they've struggled to convert decent attacking play into results.

With Nashville showing strong away form and Montreal's defense continuing to leak goals, the visitors will fancy their chances of securing another comprehensive victory at Saputo Stadium.

Key stats 1 CF Montreal sits 6th in the Eastern Conference with 44 points from 31 matches, holding a narrow playoff position 2 Nashville SC occupies 11th place with 37 points from 31 games, seven points behind the playoff line 3 Montreal's recent form shows LWLWW across their last five matches, indicating inconsistent results 4 Nashville carries WLLWL form over five games, struggling for consistency with just two wins

Betting on the MLS?