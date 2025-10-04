Mariners vs Tigers Prediction: ALDS Game 1 Expert Picks & Odds - October 4

The Detroit Tigers visit T-Mobile Park on Saturday night looking to upset the home favourite Seattle Mariners in Game 1 of the ALDS, with the home side backed at -225 despite both teams finishing the regular season with similar records.

Seattle enters this playoff opener with a slight edge in run differential and pitching depth, boasting Luis Castillo on the mound against Detroit's Keider Montero in what shapes up as a tight contest.

With the total set at just 7 runs, this matchup between two defensively solid clubs could come down to which offence can generate timely hits in the postseason pressure cooker.

Seattle Mariners vs. Detroit Tigers prediction: who will win? For tonight's Seattle Mariners vs Detroit Tigers matchup, our predictive model gives the Mariners a 70.5% chance of defeating the Tigers. Pre-game probabilities Seattle Mariners -220 Moneyline Win % 70.5 % 29.5 % Detroit Tigers +188 Seattle Mariners: 70.5% win probability Home field advantage provides significant edge in late-season matchups (Teams typically perform 5-7% better at home)

Strong bullpen depth gives crucial late-inning stability (Quality relief corps essential for October baseball)

Recent offensive surge creates momentum heading into key games (Hot bats often carry over game-to-game) Detroit Tigers: 29.5% win probability Road struggles amplify in hostile environments (Away teams face additional pressure in crucial spots)

Inconsistent starting rotation creates early deficits (Shaky starters put extra strain on offense)

Late-season fatigue impacts young roster performance (Inexperienced teams often fade down the stretch)

Mariners vs. Tigers Odds

These are the best MLB odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

Seattle Mariners vs. Detroit Tigers preview

The Mariners and Tigers open their ALDS clash at T-Mobile Park with Seattle carrying a three-game edge in the standings and home-field advantage in what should be a pitching-heavy affair.

Luis Castillo takes the hill for Seattle with his solid 3.55 career ERA and impressive strikeout rate, facing Detroit's Keider Montero, who's posted an 11-9 record but carries a concerning 4.59 ERA into his first postseason start.

Both lineups have struggled at the plate this season, with Detroit hitting just .247 and Seattle barely better at .244, though the Mariners edge out the Tigers slightly in power with 238 home runs to Detroit's 198.

The Tigers' bullpen presents a clear weakness with just a 64.5% save rate and 22 blown opportunities, while Seattle's relief corps hasn't been much better at 62.3%, setting up potential late-game drama.

Detroit's offense managed to scratch out 4.7 runs per game during the regular season, but they'll face a Mariners pitching staff that's been stingier, allowing 4.27 runs per nine innings compared to the Tigers' 4.35.

With the total set at just 7 runs, this Game 1 matchup has all the makings of a classic October pitcher's duel between two teams that know how to manufacture runs when it matters most.

