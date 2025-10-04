Blue Jays vs Yankees Prediction: ALDS Game 1 Expert Picks & Stats - October 4

The Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees clash in Game 1 of the ALDS on Saturday at Rogers Centre, with both teams entering the playoffs on identical 94-68 records but Toronto holding the season series advantage at 8-5.

The Blue Jays counter with ace Kevin Gausman, who has dominated New York in his last two starts, while the Yankees turn to sophomore Luis Gil despite concerns about his underlying metrics and walk rate.

With Toronto rested at home and New York coming off their Wild Card series victory over Boston, this divisional rivalry matchup promises high stakes as both teams look to gain early momentum in what could be a tightly contested series.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Yankees prediction: who will win? For tonight's Toronto Blue Jays vs New York Yankees matchup, our predictive model gives the Blue Jays a 67.67% chance of defeating the Yankees. Pre-game probabilities Toronto Blue Jays -124 Moneyline Win % 67.67 % 32.33 % New York Yankees +106 Toronto Blue Jays: 67.67% win probability Home field advantage at Rogers Centre where crowd energy elevates performance in crucial late-season games

Strong bullpen depth that has held leads effectively in high-pressure situations against AL East rivals

Balanced offensive attack with multiple contributors providing consistent run production throughout the lineup New York Yankees: 32.33% win probability Road struggles away from Yankee Stadium where the team has shown inconsistent performance in division matchups

Starting rotation concerns with question marks about depth and reliability in must-win scenarios

Offensive inconsistency with key hitters failing to deliver in clutch situations against quality AL East pitching

Blue Jays vs. Yankees Odds

These are the best MLB odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Yankees preview

The AL Division Series opens with two evenly matched clubs that know each other well after Toronto took the season series 8-5, outscoring their divisional rivals by 11 runs.

Luis Gil gets the ball for New York despite some concerning underlying metrics, including a walk rate that sits in the bottom fifth percentile league-wide.

Kevin Gausman counters for the Blue Jays and brings postseason confidence against this Yankees lineup after dominating them twice in his last two starts, allowing just two earned runs across 15 innings.

Toronto's offense has been a tale of two seasons, from leading MLB in OPS after the All-Star break to struggling badly in the final fortnight of the regular season.

The Blue Jays will be without shortstop Bo Bichette but still field a dangerous core led by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and George Springer, who has been scorching hot since July with a .358 average.

Both bullpens have been shaky since the break with ERAs hovering near 4.70, which could make this an offensive affair at Rogers Centre.

