MLB Best Bets October 5: Yankees vs Blue Jays ALDS Game 2 Expert Picks

Game Two of the Yankees vs Blue Jays ALDS showdown headlines today's MLB playoff slate, with sharp betting angles emerging around both starting pitchers and key offensive matchups.
Our experts are split on the outcome but united on value plays, backing Yankees moneyline at -150 while targeting Vladimir Guerrero Jr. props after his dominant Game One performance and season-long success against New York.
With Max Fried's elite contact suppression facing rookie Trey Yesavage's fastball-slider combo, we break down the best MLB picks and betting strategies for this pivotal postseason clash.
